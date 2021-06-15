realme GT – Prices, pros and cons

Today is the launch in Spain of a mobile that arrived a few weeks ago in China, a mobile with a Snapdragon 888 5G processor and a 120 Hz supemoled screen that has spectacular finishes, as I show you in the video that I just published :

Let’s start with their prices:

The realme GT will be available on realme.com, AliExpress and Amazon in two colors, yellow (vegan leather) and blue. There are two different configurations:

– 8GB + 128GB: with an official price of: € 449

– 12GB + 256GB: with an official price of € 599

Both versions will be available on realme.com, while AliExpress will exclusively have the 8GB + 128GB version and Amazon’s 12GB + 256GB version.

Special launch offers

realme GT will go on sale officially from June 21 and to celebrate it will be accompanied by great launch offers:

● AliExpress (from June 21 to 25)

– 8GB + 128GB: limited offer of 369 euros

● Amazon (Amazon Prime Day June 21 and 22)

– 12GB + 256GB: limited offer of 499 euros

● realme.com (during June 21 and 22)

– 8GB + 128GB: at a price of 399 euros

– 12GB + 256GB: at a price of 499 euros

Pros of the realme GT

After testing it for several days, what I liked the most was undoubtedly its processor capacity, ideal for editing videos and opening games without problems. The 120 Hz screen is also a good feature, but in my case I don’t use applications that can enjoy that advantage, so it ends up being a little-used luxury.

I really like the finish, the materials, as I mentioned in the video.

Daytime photos are good, but nothing spectacular.

Cons of the realme GT

The optical zoom is only 5x, and I continue to find low light in night photos. It is possible that my problem is in being used to what a Huawei P30 Pro does, which captures the night light like few others.

The back gets dirty quickly, so either I always go with the cloth or I will end up putting a plastic protection, which never hurts (although the mobile claims to be light and thin, something that a protection ends up throwing on the ground).

Over the next week I will post more photos than can be seen in the posted video.

Attentive!