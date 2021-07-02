Realme C21Y: an entry range with great battery, good design and Unisoc processor

The Realme C21 has been with us for some time, but the company has decided to add a new letter and relaunch it again with a curious change: Unisoc processor instead of MediaTek. Otherwise it is still a modest entry-level mobile.

The Realme C21Y is a input range with large battery and a great battery that does not have too many reasons to boast, except for its good design considering the range in which it is found or the fact that it maintains the fingerprint reader, which is sometimes lost in this segment.

Realme C21Y datasheet

Realme C21Y Screen 6.5 “LCD

HD + Dimensions and weight 164.5 x 76 x 9.1 mm

200 g. Processor Unisoc T610 RAM 4GB Storage 64 GB Frontal camera 5 MP f / 2.2 Rear camera 13 MP f / 2.2

2 MP f / 2.4 macro

2 MP f / 2.4 mono Drums 5,000 mAh

Reverse charge Operating system Android 10

Realme UI Connectivity LTE

Wi-Fi b / g / n

Bluetooth 5.0

Micro USB

Minijack Others Rear fingerprint reader Price 146 euros to change

A simple mobile with a Unisoc processor

The Realme C21Y makes a curious change in its interior with respect to the standard model. Instead of having a Helio G35 mount a Unisoc T610. Both processors have a lithography of 12 nanometers and have eight cores, although the Helio G35 reaches up to 2.3 GHz, while the Unisoc T610 stays at 1.8 GHz. It is, therefore, a little slower on the paper.

In return, the Realme C21Y starts from the version with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage, while the standard model has a lower version with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage, somewhat fairer today.

For the rest, we have a mobile without many pretensions, with an LCD screen of 6.5 inches and HD + resolution crowned by a notch in the shape of a drop with the front camera, which has a resolution of 5 megapixels and aperture f / 2.2.

Behind, the terminal boasts its colorful design -at least in the blue model- with a pattern and includes a triple camera with 13 megapixel main sensor. It is accompanied by a 2 megapixel macro sensor and a 2 megapixel monochrome sensor, for portraits. The fingerprint sensor is also behind.

The terminal is launched with Android 10 with Realme UI on top, and includes a 5,000 mAh battery without fast charging and with the old MicroUSB connector, but at least it will help you to charge other devices as it supports reverse charging.

Versions and prices of the Realme C21Y

The Realme C21Y is official for the moment in Vietnam, with no additional information on its availability in other regions. There it is already for sale in the colors blue and black and an official price of 3,990,000 Vietnamese dong, which is 146 euros to change current.

More information | Realme