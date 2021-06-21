Real images show the Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 with a hidden camera under the screen

Although last year ZTE presented the first mobile with a hidden camera under the screen, the reality is that this technology has not yet been supported by the competition, it seems that due to important technical problems. Although ZTE technology allowed taking photos with this camera that when not in use remained hidden under the screen, the reality is that the results of the images obtained have not been as good as expected. For that reason companies such as Samsung or Xiaomi have been working this year on polishing this technology so that it offers the highest possible performance. Something that seems to have achieved both Samsung, as now Xiaomi, which would already have its camera under the screen ready for mass production.

Real photos of the Xiaomi Mi Mix 4, with additional surprise

It is expected to be Xiaomi’s most advanced mobile in 2021, the Mi Mix 4, and therefore it should have the main innovations of the brand in this segment. And from what we have seen in some real images, this phone would already be about to hit the market, perhaps in a month or two. The leaked images now show us the Xiaomi Mi Mix 4, at least its front part with the screen, in all its glory. In these images the most striking thing is precisely what is not seen, the photo camera hidden under the screen. As can be seen in the image, there is no type of notch or perforation on the phone screen.

The most striking thing is what is not seen Techdroider

And that is so, because the camera is hidden under it, in such a way that when we do not use the camera, it cannot be seen from the front. It seems that thanks to certain alterations in the voltage of a part of the screen, it is possible to make it appear transparent to make way for the camera sensor. Undoubtedly a feature that will revolutionize phones during 2021, and especially during the coming year, when this technology will probably be extended to many more models.

With MIUI 13 Techdroider

The other big surprise is found in one of the images, which shows the information about the phone. In fact, you can see that the logo of MIUI 13, Xiaomi’s new software layer, which will surely be presented during the next month of June. This phone, with its camera hidden under the screen, is expected to be presented throughout this summer or the end of it.

>