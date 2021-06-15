Razer Introduces Raptor 27 Gaming Monitor

Razer has taken advantage of the framework of the video game fair E3 2021 to present new hardware products. The most interesting has been the Blade 14 laptop that we presented to you a few hours ago, but it has not arrived alone and another that we liked has been a high-performance monitor for PC games.

It’s the new Razer Raptor 27, a panel model 27 inch IPS diagonal and 2K native resolution with 2560 x 1440 pixels. It supports 95% of the DCI-P3 color gamut and is certified to the HDR400 high dynamic range standard.

For the games section, it supports adaptive synchronization technology AMD FreeSync Premium and it also supports NVIDIA G-Sync. Its refresh rate rises to 165 Hz, while its response time is 1 millisecond.

As an extra with which Razer wants to differentiate itself from the competition, highlights the THX certification where the monitor undergoes more than 400 individual tests to ensure that color, tone and images are displayed as their creators intended, offering the best possible image quality and level of detail.

The Razer Raptor 27 retains the popular design of its predecessor with a matte black finish on the forged aluminum base, a textured fabric backrest, and built-in cable management channels along the back. Personalization is completed with the lighting system Razer Chroma RGB, which offers 16.8 million colors and a variety of lighting effects that can be synced with other Synapse 3 compatible devices.

To improve the experience and usability, users can also control Raptor 27 settings such as color, contrast and brightness directly through the software. Razer Synapse 3.

Razer offers as an option and to increase mounting flexibility the Raptor VESA. An ultra-slim stand that adds a VESA-compliant mounting plate on the back, replacing the installed base unit and with which the monitor can be mounted on a VESA-compliant stand of your choice.

The new Razer Raptor 27 will be available early in third quarter of 2021 by 799 dollars / 999 euros at Razer.com and at major electronics retailers. The stand is priced at $ 99 / euro and will be available at Razer.com