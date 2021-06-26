Rally, Mozilla’s New for Scientific Study Collaboration

Rally is the platform that the Mozilla Foundation has just launched, in collaboration with Princeton University, so that users can voluntarily share their data for research purposes for those projects that are going to come out, opening with the study called «Political News and COVID-19 “to examine” how people engage with news and misinformation about politics and COVID-19 on online services.

For their part, they are also preparing the launch of the second study called “Through the paywalls”, where they try to “better understand the consumption of news, what people value in the news and the economy that could build an ecosystem more sustainable for newspapers in the online market ”.



Collaborating by voluntarily providing your own data

The main technology companies and the commercial use of user data are often criticized, so Mozilla launches Rally for users to voluntarily share their valuable data seeking a common good on the web.

For Jonathan Mayer, Princeton Center for Information Technology Policy:

Online services constantly experiment with users to maximize engagement and profits. But for too long, academic researchers have been hampered when trying to experiment with online services. Rally changes the script and enables a new technology policy research ecosystem

Rally will work as an add-on for Firefox and aimed at US users over 19 years of age, although the Mozilla Foundation already anticipates that it will bring add-ons for other browsers as well as expand the presence of this platform to other countries in the future.

For Mozilla:

With Rally, we have created an innovative platform for sharing data based on consent that puts power back in the hands of the people. By leveraging the scale of web browsers, software used by billions of people around the world, Rally has the potential to help address social problems that we couldn’t solve before.

People interested in knowing more about Rally, have more information on the official website.

More information: Mozilla