rain of news at lenovo: laptops, monitors, headphones and more

Lenovo today announced all novelties that you are going to introduce before 2021 MWC including new laptops , monitors, headphones, keyboards and mice to facilitate our day to day. We are going with all the news that we can buy in the coming months in Spain.

New Lenovo ChromeBooks

First of all, Lenovo has announced its new Chromebooks, lightweight and powerful laptops. We have the IdeaPad 5i 14-inch Chromebook and the IdeaPad Flex 5i 13-inch Chromebook. Both are ideal to consume content and facilitate our day to day, with 11th Gen Intel Core processors, 512 GB SSD, WiFi 6, USB-C and batteries of up to 10 hours. The 13-inch model even allows you to equip an OLED panel. Their prices start from 399 euros, being available in July and June respectively.

New monitors: one of them is portable

If you are changing tables all the time, a portable monitor that connects via USB C is ideal for this. The Lenovo L15 Mobile Monitor (there is another M15 version) has a size of 15.6 inches and Full HD resolution, with an anti-reflective IPS panel, weighing only 860 grams. We can connect it to the computer or mobile. Its price is 229 euros, and it will be on sale in September.

The other two monitors are ideal for PCs. The Lenovo L32p-30 It features a 31.5-inch 4K IPS panel, HDR10 compliant and DCI-P3 90% playback. It also has speakers, and four USB connectors. The Lenovo L27m-30 it’s simpler, with a 27-inch Full HD IPS panel and 75 Hz refresh rate. Their prices are 479 and 299 euros, respectively, available in October and September. There is also a new Full HD webcam for a price of 99 euros, available in September.

Another compact 23.8-inch Full HD monitor is from ThinkVision T24m-20, which can be simply connected with a USB C cable, and can even have an Ethernet connection and up to 90 W of power to compatible devices. Its price is 299 euros.

New ThinkPad and ThinkVision laptops

In notebooks, Lenovo gets the most out of it with the ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4, with Intel Core i9 vPro processor, up to 2 TB of SSD, up to 64 GB of RAM, and equipping any NVIDIA RTX 3000 that we want, from the 3050 Ti to the 3080. Its screen is 16 inches, 4K, 600 nits and with HDR400. It also has the latest Thunderbolt 4. Its price starts from 2,099 euros.

Lenovo is also betting on AMD processors with the L13, with light laptops of around 1.4 kg, and equipped with Ryzen 5000 PRO, 16 GB of RAM, 1 TB SSD, and 13.3-inch screens with thin edges. and Full HD resolution. The ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 starts at 749 euros, and the ThinkPad L13 Gen 2 It starts at 649 euros. All of them will be on sale in August.

Lenovo Go Mice and Keyboards

Beyond devices, Lenovo has also launched cheap and modern accessories. For example, we have three new mice: Lenovo Go Wireless Multi-Device Mouse, Lenovo Go USB-C Wireless Mouse, and Lenovo Go Wireless Vertical Mouse. The Multi-Device allows simultaneous connections with four devices, ideal for quickly changing computers with the integrated buttons. The Wireless has a wireless connection to use it anywhere, while the Vertical allows it to be used vertically to reduce pressure on the wrist and forearms. Their prices are 49, 36 and 49 euros, respectively, and the first two will be on sale in July, and the third in August.

We also have the Lenovo Go Wireless Split Keyboard Y Lenovo Go Wireless Numeric Keypad. The Split is designed to facilitate ergonomics, while the keypad is a simple numeric keypad. Their prices are 89 and 49 euros, respectively, and will be on sale in October.

Lenovo Go Batteries and Charger

If you want to avoid running out of battery, Lenovo has new external batteries of up to 65 W for the 20,000 mAh USB C model, and 30 W for the 10,000 mAh wireless model, capable of charging up to 3 devices at the same time: one without cables and two with cable. Their prices and dates are:

Lenovo Go USB-C Laptop Power Bank (20,000 mAh): 80 euros, July 2021

Lenovo Go Wireless Mobile Power Bank (10,000 mAh): 69 euros, January 2022

Lenovo Go Wireless Charging Kit: 139 euros, October 2021

Lenovo Go Headphones

Lenovo also renews its commitment to sound with four headphones. The Go Wired are quick and easy to join in on video calls, while the ANC, both wired and wireless, add the option of noise cancellation. Finally, we have the in-ear with noise cancellation, but in a more compact format. Their prices are:

Lenovo Go Wired ANC Headset: 99 euros, November 2021

Lenovo Go Wireless ANC Headset: 159 euros, November 2021

Lenovo Go ANC In-ear Headphones: 79 euros, November 2021

Lenovo Go Wired Speakerphone: 99 euros, October 2021

Finally, Lenovo has also launched an accessory organizer, to put a mouse, charger, pencil, cables, etc., for a price of 45 euros, and will be on sale in September 2021.