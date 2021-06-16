Radar COVID grows dwarfs: its failure and the 3.2 million euros (badly) spent is now joined by a lawsuit for violation of the RGPD

Contact tracing apps seemed like a fantastic technological answer to contain the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. We spent months talking about this technology and its final application in the Radar COVID mobile app in Spain, but the result of that effort has been a disaster.

The implementation was erratic and its implementation a disaster: less than 15% of users in Spain installed it, which made it practically useless to register positive cases. Now we have learned that the Government of Spain invested 3.2 million euros in Radar COVID, of which 1.5 million have been dedicated to its promotion. To all this is now added a demand with two sanctioning processes for violation of the RGPD.

1.5 million to promote an app that has been used very little

As stated in Newtral, the demands of the NGO Rights International and of an individual, Pau Enseñat, have resulted in an open file and in the opening of two sanctioning proceedings for the potential “violation of the General Data Protection Regulation (RGPD) in the Radar COVID app “.

According to the lawsuits, Radar COVID did not comply with the guidelines set by the RGPD, and the Spanish Agency for Data Protection admitted the claim for processing in October 2020.

The lack of transparency was obvious to the plaintiffs. The NGO Rights International Spain (RIS) requested the impact assessment for months which was theoretically mandatory to launch an application of this type.

That information arrived late and wrong, as did the application source code, another requirement imposed by the European Data Protection Committee. That code ended up being published after Enseñat’s requests, but later it was discovered that the code was obfuscated and it was not possible to know if it was the one corresponding to the app that was available on Google Play and the App Store.

As Enseñat explained in Newtral, although in Spain there should have been efforts to try to combat the pandemic with initiatives such as the Radar COVID app, “what less than ask to comply with the regulations“.

Money wasted?

3.2 million euros have been invested in Radar COVID, and 1.5 million euros have been spent for its promotion However, they do not seem to have been of much use.

– Usage Ratio (Official): ≤1.21% Info: https://t.co/ThFz11geHy pic.twitter.com/QS6hSTCEYC – Radar STATS (@RadarCOVIDSTATS) June 16, 2021

A Spanish developer created a system that automatically publishes statistical data related to the use of the app, and according to this information the official use rate is just 1.2%: that is the ratio of positive cases that upload data to the app.

The statistics are also available on the official website of Radar COVID, and there it is indicated that there have been a total of 7.43 million downloads and that the penetration rate is 18%, But one thing is that rate and another is the devices that actually have the app active and that end up uploading data, which as we said barely exceeds 1%.

The figure is too low here and in practically the whole world, and in fact before its launch it was already indicated that to be really effective, Radar COVID had to be installed and used in a massive way: at least 60% of the population should use it for contact tracing to be effective according to a study by the University of Oxford.

The data therefore reveals that investment in the application has had very poor practical results, and here laziness and fears of invasion of privacy they have been clear factors in the rejection of use.

It remains to be seen now what happens with those sanctioning procedures that, as experts point out will not entail in any case economic sanction, but simply a warning. For Sergio Carrasco Mayans, the lawyer handling the case on behalf of Rights International Spain, “everything stays at home.”