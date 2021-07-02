Qualcomm works on its equivalent to Apple’s M1 for laptops

Qualcomm is not satisfied with being the leading provider of processors for smart phones, and now focuses on the launch of processors under ARM architecture for laptops, trying to offer something similar to what Apple already offers with its own M1 processors , which is not only giving good returns, but also, it also offers better battery runtimes in the company’s laptops.

This has been made clear in an interview by the new CEO of the company, Cristiano Amon, in an interview with Reuters, where he is so confident that his company will be able to launch processors for laptop manufacturers next year by having in its ranks some of the engineers who, at the time, helped in the development of Apple’s chips, and that they subsequently left the company in 2019 to found Nuvia, acquired a few months ago by Qualcomm for an amount of 1.4 billion dollars.



Qualcomm to face Intel and AMD in laptops

In this way, Qualcomm would have more than attractive options, especially in terms of energy efficiency, with respect to the options of Intel and AMD for the segment of laptops.

By contrast, the company has no plans to also enter the segment of CPUs for enterprise data centers, although it doesí is willing to license designs to cloud computing companies so that it can develop its own chips, similar to what ARM already does, entering into competition with it before a scenario in which ARM will soon be part of Nvidia, whose Qualcomm merger has been clearly against.

According to the CEO of Qualcomm:

We are more than willing to leverage Nuvia’s CPU assets to partner with companies interested in building their data center solutions.

On the other hand, Qualcomm is also interested in enhancing 5G connectivity in mobile devices, so it is interested in continuing to maintain agreements with Apple despite the fact that Apple is also developing its communications chips for iPhone mobile phones to replace those of Qualcomm.

Undoubtedly, this already anticipates us a bit what we could see throughout the next year, increasing competition in the segment of laptops, trying to also stand up to Intel and AMD.