It is well known by everyone who likes technology, that Apple and Qualcomm are not good friends. Years of fights in the courts for the use of patents, abusive clauses have alienated these two technological giants. And we have no good news, since Qualcomm could outperform Apple’s M1 chip thanks to former engineers of the own company of the bitten apple.

Obviously, each company can hire the workers it deems appropriate to improve and continue to grow. But without a doubt, the fact that Apple engineers who worked at Apple Silicon, with Gerard Williams at the helm, they are working at Qualcomm right now, it is easy to raise a blister in Apple Park.

It all started when in 2019 Williams and two other Apple chip executives, Manu Gulati and John Bruno, they were leaving the company with the intention of founding Nuvia. The intention was create a company that could take on the giants of Intel and AMD. And for this, the company project involved making chips for big data centers and offering greater efficiency and security than existing products.

Apple itself was suspicious of Nuvia’s project and thought that all the three engineers wanted was for in the long run those of Cupertino would end up buying the company, buying, deep down their own technology.

Qualcomm acquired Nuvia in early 2021 for $ 1.4 billion

But it was not Apple that bought Nuvia, but its staunch enemy Qualcomm. In early 2021, Qualcomm acquired Nuvia for $ 1.4 billion. In this way he was not acquiring a small company created by three engineers. Acquired the knowledge of three former Apple engineers who worked on the development of the M1 chip.

And apparently, as reported Reuters Qualcomm CEO himself sees feasible get the best chip on the market beating Apple Silicon. And of course, thanks to the purchase of Nuvia. It is not easy to develop a processor as efficient as the one that Apple has developed, but the knowledge does.