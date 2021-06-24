Protestors occupy council offices to demand action on housing following death of homeless Ballymun woman

A group of north Dublin protesters occupied their local civic offices calling for immediate action following the death of a homeless woman from the area.

The woman, who was in her 30s, was found dead at homeless accommodation on College Green last Friday.

Ballymun Community Support occupied the offices on Tuesday calling on Dublin City Council to answer their demands to address the escalating housing crisis in the northside suburb.

The group is made up of a number of community organisations who have banded together to bring their five demands to the council’s attentions.

Their calls include opening up boarded houses, offering affordable public housing in Ballymun and abolishing all emergency accommodation.

The group are also asking the council to stop selling public land and to prevent the building of further student accommodation blocks.

A spokewoman for Ballymun Soup Run told Dublin Live that student accommodation blocks already in the area are barely occupied.

She said: “The reason for that is that even the students can’t afford over there.

“You have so many student apartments in Ballymun and the students can’t even afford them.”

The spokeswoman added the volunteers were “angry” to hear about the death of the young woman last week.

The lack of hostels in the area has also caused issues for those that have been born and raised in Ballymun.

Homeless people from the locality have to go into emergency accommodation centres in city centre and leave the place they know so well.

The group had also recently spoken out against the end of emergency accommodation being provided in local hotels.

One man in his 50s who has been homeless for 11 years and has a number of health issues is living in a hotel in the area.

The Soup Run spokeswoman said: “The hotel is not suitable for this man. We fought back and we’re still fighting Dublin City Council to get him somewhere safe.”

Not all the people that come to the soup runs are homeless.

“Some people come from their houses and are just struggling with poverty,” the spokeswoman added.

The group thanked the community in Ballymun who have been so supportive of the protests and offered any help they could give.

“Ballymun is a really good community. We have unreal support since the day we set up.

“It’s never the people in charge of our streets that walk through bushes or go over muck or anything like that. It’s always the ordinary people that have to go around and make sure people are alive.”

A spokesman for Dublin City Council declined to comment when contacted by Dublin Live.