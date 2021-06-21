Prime Minister of India announces international Yoga app, in multiple languages

Today is International Yoga Day, a good day to announce a new Yoga app: M-Yoga.

The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, has done so, announcing that the government has partnered with the World Health Organization (WHO) to announce the new application, which will have yoga tutorial videos in various languages.

Details of the app are still scant and it hasn’t been announced yet when it will launch in the app stores, but it has been said that it will be a great example of a fusion of modern technology and ancient science, and that it hopes the M-yoga app will help. to spread yoga around the world and contribute to the “One World, One Health” philosophy.

The M-Yoga app will have yoga training videos based on common yoga practices, in various languages.

The Prime Minister of India also stressed the role of yoga during the pandemic, noting that the enthusiasm for yoga has increased tenfold. He also highlighted the importance of breathing exercises to strengthen our respiratory system:

Yoga helped people gather confidence and strength to fight the pandemic around the world. Yoga tells us that there can be many problems, but we have infinite solutions within us. We are the largest source of energy in our universe.

In 2017 the government announced an app called ‘Celebrating Yoga’, launched by the Union Minister of Science and Technology, Harsh Vardhan. That app was designed to connect yoga enthusiasts and practitioners to create events. However, the Celebrating Yoga application is no longer available for download, so we will have to wait for M-Yoga and its future versions.

