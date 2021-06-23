Primafrio: IPOs boil … and freeze

The European IPO market is boiling … and freezing. The refrigerated truck company Primafrio announced late on Monday that it would delay its IPO, in which it planned to sell a 25% stake with a valuation of up to 1.7 billion. This is the second Spanish IPO to be discarded this year, after Opdenergy, for renewables. French auto parts dealer PHE also withdrew its intention to list in Paris.

According to the bankers, operations that are going public have to settle for lower valuations and greater volatility. Despite conservative prices, Paris-listed digital music label Believe and London-based chip designer Alphawave IP both slumped on their debut, as did Renewables Ecoener. The family that controls Primafrio may have discouraged investors, but that has not deterred Acciona. Investors may be buckling up.