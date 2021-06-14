Press Up Group launches new luxury Power Gym chain with locations in two pricey Dublin hotels

A new luxury gyn chain has launched with two locations inside two of Dublin’s priciest hotels.

Two Power Gyms, a new chain of luxury fitness clubs, will be located in the Dean Hotel on Harcourt Street and the Mayson Hotel in Dublin’s Docklands.

The new brand has been set up by the Press Up group, the hospitality conglomerate behind a number of hotels and bars in Dublin, as well as restaurant brands RICE, Elephant and Castle, and Wowburger.

The group say they will aim to create 92 new jobs across the next year in the four new gyms – the two in Dublin, along with gyms in the Dean Hotels in Cork and Galway.

More locations are also set to be announced in the coming months.

Gym membership prices are set to start at €99, with each club boasting a a gym floor, two industry-leading concept studios, a hydrotherapy relaxation pool, a steam room, a sauna and changing rooms.

Press Up’s Ben Leonard-Kane said: “We’re delighted to open the doors to Power.

“We’ve worked tirelessly over the past number of years to create what we believe to be one of the best fitness club experiences in the world.

“Every aspect of Power is built to ensure that users have the most enjoyable experience whether they’re training for an Ironman, blowing off some steam or just looking to unwind. With lockdowns, it’s been a longer wait than anticipated but now we can’t wait to welcome and get to know our members.”

