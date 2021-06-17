PowerShell can be updated directly from Windows Update without having to go through Github

Little by little Microsoft is making it easier to update both applications and tools and components. In some cases through the Application Store and in others, such as PowerShell, facilitating updating through Windows Update.

PowerShell will be upgradeable by following this method from version 7.2 Preview.5 to make the jump to 7.2 Preview.7. Thus, the update through Windows Update replaces the method that we have been using until now.

More accessible updates

When we start Windows for the first time, the PowerShell command console is already installed, but it is the most common that we have to carry out an update process. In fact, PowerShell 5 is the version that comes by default in Windows 10.

Until now, to update PowerShell we had to wait for the prompt in the command console to access an update available on GitHub. From this page, users had to download and install the application.

Now, with PowerShell 7 this process goes down in history, since the latest updates directly from the Windows Update section under “Settings”, either with Windows Update for Business, WSUS, SCCM, or the interactive WU dialog under Settings.

To update PowerShell through Windows Update it is necessary that the computer makes use of at least Windows 10 RS3 (10.0.16299) or a later version, as well as PowerShell 7.2 (preview 5 or 6).

In addition, the equipment must be configured to receive Microsoft product updates, something that can be activated in the section “Receive updates for other Microsoft products when I update Windows” within the path “Settings”, “Windows Update” and “Advanced options”.

When the PowerShell upgrade is available, it can be upgraded by following the usual path upgrades method “Start> Settings> Update and Security> Windows Update” and then clicking on “Check for updates”.

Via | Bleeping Computer