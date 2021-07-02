Possible sanction to Apple and Amazon for limiting competition in Spain

Apple and Amazon are two of the most important companies in the world. Their products and services are present in a good part of our lives, whether in the form of iPhone, iPad, Alexa or any order we make at the sales giant. For that reason, any movement they make is of special importance and affects millions of people. The problem is when this movement can imply a limitation of the competition of third companies. That is precisely what the CNMC studies that could sanction Apple and Amazon for limiting competition.

A few minutes ago we received a statement from the National Commission of Markets and Competition (CNMC) in which he explains the initiation of a disciplinary proceedings against Apple and Amazon for possible restrictive practices of competition. Some points that stand out happen because they could have agreed commercial restrictions on the Amazon website in Spain, affecting the sale of Apple products by third parties and the advertising of their competitors. All this could reduce competition in the online retail market for electronic products, strengthening Amazon’s position as an online seller in Spain.

Infringement of the Defense of Competition

For all these reasons, the CNMC has initiated a sanction proceedings against:

Amazon

Amazon Services Europe S.À.RL

Amazon Europe Core S.À.RL

Amazon EU SARL

Amazon Online Spain, SL

Manzana

Apple Distribution International Ltd.

Apple Retail Spain, SL

Apple Marketing Iberia, SA

They are accused of “Possible anticompetitive practices in the sectors of the Internet sale of electronic products and the provision of marketing services to third-party retailers through online platforms (Marketplace) in Spain”. The file indicates that they could have committed a infringement with respect to:

Article 1 of Law 15/2007, of July 3, Defense of Competition (LDC):

Any collective agreement, decision or recommendation, or concerted or consciously parallel practice, that has as its object, produces or may produce the effect of preventing, restricting or distorting competition in all or part of the national market and, in particular, those that consist of: The setting, directly or indirectly, of prices or other commercial or service conditions. The limitation or control of production, distribution, technical development or investments. The distribution of the market or the sources of supply. The application, in commercial or service relationships, of unequal conditions for equivalent benefits that place some competitors at a disadvantage compared to others. The subordination of the conclusion of contracts to the acceptance of supplementary services that, by their nature or in accordance with commercial practices, are not related to the object of such contracts.

Article 101 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union (TFEU):

They will be incompatible with the internal market and will be prohibited all agreements between companies, decisions of company associations and concerted practices that may affect trade between Member States and that have the object or effect of preventing, restricting or distorting the game of the competition within the internal market and, in particular, those consisting of: fix directly or indirectly the purchase or sale prices or other transaction conditions; limit or control production, the market, technical development or investments; share markets or sources of supply; apply unequal conditions to third contracting parties for equivalent benefits, which cause them a competitive disadvantage; subordinate the conclusion of contracts to the acceptance, by the other contracting parties, of supplementary services that, by their nature or according to commercial usage, are not related to the object of said contracts.

All of the above would be restricting competition in the sectors of the Internet sale of electronic products, and the provision of marketing services to third parties. The opening of the file does not prejudge the final result and now a period of 18 months for your instruction and resolution.