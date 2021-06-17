Poco M3 Pro 5G: know the characteristics of the smartphone that is launched in Peru

The Chinese brand Little has launched in Peru its latest device for the average lady capable of becoming the favorite of the youngest: it is the Little M3 Pro 5G which comes with the new connectivity and network technology. What news does this device bring?

The Little M3 Pro 5G It comes equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G processor. In addition, it has a 90Hz screen characterizing it for being fluid, especially in video games and the level of navigation.

The terminal screen is 6.5-inch FHD + and produces images with clear 1080P resolution and dual light sensors on the front and rear to enable 360-degree light detection, allowing you to intelligently and precisely adjust between 4096 brightness levels for optimal visibility.

“We are excited to share that as of May 6, 2021, Poco achieved a total of more than 17 million shipments since Poco F1 launched in 2018. For Poco M3 alone, the total global shipment has exceeded 3 million units. since its launch. Not only have we achieved tremendous growth in terms of shipping, but our fan base has grown rapidly as well. Now we even have a Poco community app where fans can share their feedback which is then used in our product development. “said Kevin Qiu, director of Poco Global.

“The benefits of a fast 5G network go beyond super-fast downloads, high-quality videos and smoother games – 5G also enables a more stable network in crowded areas,” said Angus Ng, director of product marketing. from POCO Global. “By leveraging the benefits 5G brings at today’s price point, POCO M3 Pro 5G is yet another proof of our promise to deliver innovations that really matter to our users.”.

On the subject of performance the Little M3 Pro 5G It also offers an advanced eight-core CPU, with two Cortex-A76 cores operating up to 2.2 GHz. The CPU is paired with the Mali-G57 GPU, a new GPU architecture that offers an additional 30% performance density. and energy efficiency.

The device also has a 5,000 mAh battery that can last up to 2 days. It also has 18W fast charging support and a 22.5 W integrated charger. It will be sold in two variants of 4GB + 64GB at 959 soles and the 6GB + 128GB version at 1059 soles.

POCO M3 PRO 5G DATA SHEET: FEATURES