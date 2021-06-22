Play Store removes 8 apps infected with malware, if you have any, delete it immediately

A rather unusual event occurred in the Play Store, the platform where we can download mobile applications for Android; Well, recently, Google detected a set of applications that were infected by a “Malware” virus. Unfortunately, many users had already downloaded and installed these apps on their cell phones. Know all the details in the following note.

Before informing you about the infected applications, you need to know what Malware is. Malware is a computer virus and the term arises from the combination of two words: “Malicious” (Mal) and “Software” (Ware).

These are capable of entering any device when downloading infected programs or applications. When they take over our equipment, be it a computer, laptop, Smartphone or tablet, this virus attacks, infects and spies on it, impairing its normal functioning. The first thing we will witness is the slowness of our device and later we will lose its control.

In simple words, the objective of Malware is to access control of your computer through another remote device, it is generally used by cybercriminals to steal personal data such as bank accounts, card numbers, passwords and even money.

According to information from the web portal “Computer Hoy”, Google play Store acted immediately when it detected these irregularities and removed the following applications from its download list:

Auxiliary Message

Fast Magic SMS

FreeCamScanner

Super Message

Element Scanner

Go Messages

Travel Wallpapers

Super SMS

RECOMMENDATIONS

Although these infected “Malware” applications have been removed forever from the Play StoreThere are still users who have not uninstalled the aforementioned applications from their Smartphone, either because they do not know it or because they do not believe it comes with some type of computer virus; thus, “Computer Today” recommends uninstalling these apps immediately, so that cybercriminals no longer have access to our personal information.

It is true that the Play Store Android is a fairly reliable site, however, every time you install an application through this platform, you must first look at the rating (stars) or comments from users who have already had experience with the app.

It is also suggested to install some kind of antivirus to detect any malicious program. One of the best antivirus is AVAST Mobile Security, Eset nod32, Kaspersky, among others. Finally, it is advised not to install cracked applications on other sites with the exception of the Google play.