Plastic Free July: Dublin ‘VegHuns’ put pressure on Irish government to step up and take climate crisis seriously

Dublin “VegHuns” are urging the public to participate in Plastic Free July to help save the planet.

Evelyn Suttle, who is one third of “VegHuns” spoke to Dublin Live about joining with people all over the world taking part in the plastic free challenge for Plastic Free July.

The aim is to get more people thinking about the levels of plastics in their lives and to implement changes to reduce plastic consumption.

Covid-19 has increased the challenge of reducing our plastic footprint, with disposable masks, gloves and PPE now adding to the rising mound of single use plastic.

Public health concerns have resulted in some retrograde steps in relation to reusable cups and the drive for non-packaged produce.

However, as we move towards reopening our economies and a new normal, Ms Suttle is determined to put the fight against unnecessary single use plastic back on the agenda.

She said: “I think Plastic-Free July is important because even though the consumer isn’t responsible for pollution, I think it’s great for raising awareness for the system and policy changes we need to put pressure on.

“I think the blame is on our government and policymakers as well as CEOs of major corporations as well. They are pumping out plastic at a rate we can’t keep up with as a population.

“It won’t be our generation dealing with this, plastic is bad for humans, animals, the planet and the future of life on the planet.

“Every time we throw something away, someone someday is going to have to deal with that because it’s going to be around for the next thousand years. For the next thousand years, this piece of plastic that we’re using for one moment is going to have a negative impact.”

Some plastics can be recycled but Ireland doesn’t have the facilities to recycle the amount of plastic we’re using according to Evelyn.

She explained that a lot of what we consume and throw away in Ireland is not recyclable, cannot be used again and is just going to decompose for hundreds of years.

She believes that the government should step up and take action regarding plastic waste.

She said: “People can lower their personal carbon footprint and individual waste consumption but the best thing we can do is to join larger campaign groups like Friends of the Earth and Fridays for Future to support those campaigns and raise awareness.







“They are going to make a difference in the end. Consumers and individuals can do their best but we’re living within a system where we are set up to fail.

“We need to put pressure on the government to make the necessary system changes to save the planet.

“The efforts that our government is making are not enough to save the future life on earth.

“The government seems to be putting a glass of water on a forest fire, they’re really not stepping up and addressing major issues like plastic pollution, animal agriculture and unsustainable transport.

“They’re very quickly destroying the planet and we can’t just take tiny baby steps, we need to make major changes now.”







Evelyn says that it is “horrifying that we are not making the system changes we need to in order to save the planet” and “plastic pollution is not going to go away”.

She is urging the government to act the same way they have regarding the Covid crisis and put the same efforts into the climate crisis.

She said: “We know now that can be done and we know our government is not doing it for the climate emergency.

“Covid showed us that we can completely transform our lifestyles, cut out our transport, stay at home and make huge differences as individuals.

“And the fact we completely changed our lives – greenhouse gas emissions didn’t drop enough. They’re still leading to disastrous climate change.

“Unfortunately, this wasn’t enough. We really need to have major policy changes.

“When something is treated as an emergency, the climate emergency has been declared in Ireland, but it’s not being treated like an emergency the way Covid is.

“Suddenly we had emergency measures and restrictions being put in place. That can happen in terms of having money to make system changes, to completely transition industries within a matter of months in order to save lives.”

VegHuns are doing a takeover of Sick of Plastic, a campaign that ties in with Friends of the Earth in Ireland which pressures major, large food chains and other major businesses to reduce plastic.







Evelyn explained: “As eating vegan already reduces your environmental impact but when you go to a shop you’re almost forced to buy plastic, so this campaign is pressuring shops to have sustainable plant based food produce and to give us it without plastic.

“We’re not going to buy plastic ourselves and we’re going to raise awareness, email our TDs saying we don’t want plastic and why is it being produced at such an alarming rate in Ireland.”

For Plastic Free July, you are invited to say NO to single use plastic whenever and wherever you can!

You can check out VegHuns on Instagram here. And you can check out Sick of Plastic Ireland here too.