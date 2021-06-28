Pirate games with malware to mine cryptocurrencies

The pirated content available on the ever-existing “free download” portals is usually full of different types of malware. Now Avast has published a new report that gives more details on the subject.

They have carried out an analysis that shows how there are pirated games with “mining malware”, which is installed together with free versions of games such as NBA 2K19, Grand Theft Auto V, Far Cry 5, The Sims 4 and Jurassic World Evolution.

The name of this type of malware is “Crackonosh”, and the author is believed to be Czech.

Crackonosh is distributed alongside illegal and cracked copies of popular software and disables many popular antivirus programs as part of its anti-detection tactics. So far it has generated 2 million dollars mining the Moreno coin since June 2018, taking advantage of the power of the computers that install these games.

Victims may not be aware of it, but in the long run they will see computers slow down, and power consumption grows.

In total, around 220,000 users may have been infected, with a growth of 800 devices per day. And these are just the devices that have Avast antivirus software installed, so the actual number is much higher.

Crackonosh was caught when some Avast customers complained that their security software was missing. The malware takes care of disabling Windows updates and uninstalling security software, including Avast.

The solution is simple: if something that is not free is offered free, be suspicious and do not download it.