Pints Ireland: Wetherspoons buy building near Temple Bar for three floor pub with large roof terrace

Pub giant Wetherspoons has bought an office building in the heart of Dublin city centre.

Operator JD Wetherspoon splashed out a cool €9 million for the building close to Temple Bar in Aston Quay.

The chain also aims to spend an extra €4 million developing the site into one of its famous pubs which is expected to have three floors and a large roof terrace.

At present the company has seven pubs in the Republic of Ireland and is set to open their newest Dublin pub, Keavan’s Port on Camden Street, as soon as restrictions allow.

Wetherspoons is also set to start development work at another site on The South Strand in Hanover Quay.

Founder and chairman Tim Martin, said: “We have enjoyed great success in the Republic of Ireland and are continually on the lookout for new sites.

“We are delighted to have purchased the site in Aston Quay. The investment highlights our commitment to Dublin.”

Other Wetherspoons pubs in Dublin include: The Silver Penny on Lower Abbey Street; The Three Tun Tavern in Carysfort Avenue, Blackrock; The Forty Foot in The Pavilion Centre, Marine Road, Dun Laoghaire; The Great Wood at Westend Shopping Park, Blanchardstown and The Old Borough in Main Street, Swords.