Pinterest will ban ads related to weight loss

Pinterest wants curb weight loss-related ads through the new ad policies they just announced. To do this, they have had the collaboration of the National Eating Disorders Association (NEDA), which has seen an increase in eating disorders and unhealthy eating habits among young people since the beginning of the pandemic, and that they now face heavy pressure to rejoin their respective social circles.

The movement comes precisely when summer has only just begun, and users are already making their plans for this summer season., for which Pinterest is one of the tools where they can seek inspiration, and by maintaining this type of ads, there may be users who may feel ashamed of their own bodies, which is what is intended to avoid and prevent reaching more.



According to Pinterest:

Pinterest is where people go for inspiration to create the life they love. It is where everyone belongs, regardless of body shape or size.

The platform also indicates that it is the «only major platform that bans all weight loss ads“And that the new policies are basically an expansion of the policies that it has already applied over time against” dangerous products or claims for weight loss and body shame. “

Specifically, the advertising ban covers the following concepts:

Any weight loss language or imagery;

Any testimonials about weight loss or weight loss products;

Any language or imagery that idealizes or denigrates certain types of bodies;

Reference to the body mass index (BMI) or similar indices; Y

Any product that claims weight loss through something worn or applied to the skin.

These concepts are in addition to the concepts that have been banned for a long time, such as:

Pills, supplements or other products for weight loss or appetite suppressants;

Before and After Weight Loss Pictures;

Weight loss procedures such as liposuction or fat burning;

Body shame, such as images or language that mocks or discredits certain types of bodies or appearances;

Unrealistic cosmetic results claims

Lastly, Pinterest points out that ads that promote healthy habits and lifestyles, as well as fitness products and services, will continue to be allowed, as long as they have nothing to do with weight loss.

More information: Pinterest