Pico Max, the smart planter that brings sunlight with your plants everywhere

We have all had plants at home and, some more than others, we are born with a special talent for not taking too much care of them. Either due to ignorance (we buy a species that needs sun and not a single ray reaches home), or due to carelessness, because we are not as attentive as we should to meet the needs of these wonders of nature.

Pico Max range of planters. Altifarm Enverde LLC

So unsurprisingly, someone has had the great idea of converting a device as apparently allergic to evolution as a planter in all an intelligent gadget capable of providing our plants with that care that we do not give them. And hence, the idea of ​​these Pico Max that you have available to buy through crodfunding.

Take the sunlight everywhere

These Pico Max what they take care of is provide plants with the care they need to grow strong and healthy. And that practically boils down to two basic questions: providing light for a minimum of hours a day and water (check that the liquid element is not consumed or depleted). For the first, these pots have a system of lamps in the upper part that allow the plants to grow, using the same technology of the farms that produce them at an industrial level.

Pico planter. Altifarm Enverde LLC

The water, on the other hand, is not poured directly onto the earth in which the plant creates its roots, but through a nozzle that ends up in a tank that stores it and, later, is dosed to drown them. Now, a planter with these characteristics you need a power supply to run everything, and you will. Either through a charger (USB-C) plugged into the current, or thanks to an optional 10,000 mAh battery, which provides up to four days of uninterrupted operation.

This Pico Max comes with a whole cohort of accessories, ranging from wall mounts, even magnetic fixings for the fridge, etc. In addition, if we buy four Pico Max and install them all together at the top of the stairs, for example, it will not be necessary as many chargers and plugs, since they can be connected to each other to share electricity and have, thus, turned on all the lights. If you are interested, you have these Pico Max on Kickstarter, it will cost around 62 euros, while the smaller Pico 2.0 will remain at 33. In all cases you can order them from Spain without problems and this new shipment has the date of shipment in August.

>