Phantom, the chessboard where the opponent moves his pieces even if he is not in front of you

It is one of the most absorbing entertainments that we can enjoy in our free time, with a tradition that exceeds a thousand years, so we can affirm without fear of being wrong that chess will continue with the man, at least, as much more. Of course, it will evolve with technology so we can always choose which of its incarnations to use: on the screen of a mobile, a tablet or a computer, or with a real board with tiles that are authentic works of art.

Phantom smart chess board. Wonder Substance

If you opt for this second possibility, we have good news for you because you have a new crowdfunding campaign available on Kickstarter that it will delight all of you. Especially because it makes that old dream of being able to play with any opponent in the world come true even if they are not in front of us. It’s possible?

They are not spirits, it is technology

This smart Phantom chess board is a work of engineering that is capable of offering us the best of two worlds: on the one hand, the intelligence of mobile applications for smartphones and tablets, and on the other, maintaining the essence of chess, allowing us to touch real pieces that we are going to move in each play. The difference is the entire intricate universe of technology that runs through the lower part of the system and that allows the chips to be moved robotically in any direction.

Indeed, thanks to Phantom we can play against the artificial intelligence behind the chess application or connect us remotely with a friend, who can decide what play to make and then see it on our board. And vice versa. If that game colleague has another one of these smart boards, he will see our play in real time as we carry it out. As you can see, a real wonder.

Also, when you go to order this set You can choose between two tile designs, in case you want a more minimalist or traditional air of pawns, queens, kings, knights, rooks and bishops. Always, with the “best materials”, according to Wonder Substance, as a sign of the passion we feel for this game, which is why they have made every effort to ensure that, in addition to its usefulness, it is a collector’s item that we will display to all who come home.

Lastly, say that the application will allow us to reproduce repetitions of master plays on the board, seeing how the tiles move even if we only look at the robotic movements. If you want to get one of these sets, you have it available on Kickstarter at a price of 360 euros for the minimalist token pack, and 368 for the classic. Its delivery date is scheduled for December of this year.

