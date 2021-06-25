People will be allowed to use human-readable usernames in blockchain transactions

Good news for the blockchain world as the use of hard-to-remember hard-coded names at the world’s largest crypto wallet provider will not be mandatory.

Blockchain.com has announced that it will allow people to use human-readable usernames in blockchain transactions, made possible through a partnership with Unstoppable Domains.

Unstoppable Domains is a provider of domain names for blockchains, the ledgers behind bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. In these books there are names that are impossible to remember, so it is necessary to always have to resort to “the notes” to know the details of the transactions carried out. That creates a problem, since if we lose the names of the wallets, we will not be able to recover the cryptocurrencies. Now we can make the username easier to remember, so we just have to worry about never losing the password.

In addition to knowing that our wallet is called “tolkien2021”, to say the least, it will be more difficult for us to make mistakes when sending money to someone, since having a username makes our brain relate it to another person in a lot more intuitive than if it is a random collection of 30 characters.

The problem they solve is that if until now a person mistyped a wallet address, those funds could be lost forever, there is no customer service phone that will solve the problem. Making a payment with bitcoin is scary, there is no room for error.

So far Blockchain.com has 32 million verified users in 200 countries, and with this change they will make cryptocurrencies more attractive to everyone, greatly simplifying the process.

You have more information in the Blockchain.com note.