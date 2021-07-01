Parrot presents its new Anafi AI 4K drone with unlimited 4G connection

Drones have become common devices in our day to day, thanks to their increasingly economical price and characteristics that have peaked both in the entry and mid-range range. The market for these devices has also undergone important changes, with companies such as DJI dominating the market, and with other manufacturers, such as Parrot, once the market leader, focusing on a more entrepreneurial profile among their customers. Now the French firm has presented its new drone, an evolution of the Anafi that it introduced four years ago, and that promises unique functionalities, oriented in part to the professional market as well.

Integrating 4G connectivity for an unlimited connection

The new Anafi AI 4K is a drone that attracts attention at first glance, with a very extravagant design that reminds us of an insect. In fact, from Parrot they remember that there is not an insect, bird, fish or mammal that does not have a developed system of sensor-based visual perception. And that is precisely what the firm has wanted to implement in this new drone, since it now has moving heads with sensors that can be oriented in three axes. Thanks to two sensors that can move vertically, this drone always knows what obstacles are in its path and avoids them automatically, something that was missing in the previous Anafi.

But without a doubt one of the highlights of this new drone is that has 4G connectivity. Thanks to it and a SIM card from any operator, we can control the drone through telephone networks, which de facto makes the control power of this drone unlimited. It is not limited to x kilometers, but as long as there is 4G coverage we can take it wherever we want. Logically, if we do not have one of these connections, we can control it through a traditional Wi-Fi connection.

This drone arrives with a photo and video camera with a 48 megapixel sensor, which can record 4K video at 60fps, also being compatible with HDR10 and HDR8, it even offers us 6x zoom, we understand that digital or hybrid. The professional uses of this drone are many, and one of them is to be able to create very detailed three-dimensional maps, thanks to the images that this drone can capture and its compatibility with the main suites to create these 3D environments. A drone that comes with a surprising design, and accompanied by the new Skycontroller 4 remote control. At the moment there is no price, and we do not know if a commercial version not oriented to the business market will be launched.

