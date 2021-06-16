Parents’ hell after little Finglas girl knocked down by motorbike

A young girl was knocked down by a motorcycle in an alarming North Dublin accident on Monday evening.

The frightening incident occurred at around 4:30pm on the Ratoath Road in Finglas.

Luckily, the little girl escaped the incident with no injuries and was taken to Temple Street Hospital as a precaution.

Several residents witnessed the incident with one woman rushing over to the little girl to wrap her in a blanket immediately

A post in a local Facebook group discussed how the child was immediately surrounded by help.

One commenter said: ¨Plenty of help from the estate and was greatly appreciated”.







A Garda spokesperson told Dublin Live: ¨Gardaí attended the scene of a road traffic collision involving a motorbike which occurred on Ratoath Rd, Finglas on the 14th June 2021 at approximately 4:30pm.

¨A female youth was taken to Temple Street Hospital as a precaution. No other injuries reported.¨