Paddy Power pitching in to help Dublin club after air ambulance landings cause damage

A club whose players are injured on its pitch left uneven by air ambulance landings will benefit from a donation of at least €100,000 as part of Paddy Power’s SaveOurGame campaign.

And other clubs around Ireland including one whose clubhouse burned down in an electrical accident are will also get a handout.

Hundreds of teams applied for financial aid to Paddy Power’s SaveOurGame campaign including high-profile clubs that are struggling to fund basic needs.

The campaign will step in to give a dig out with cash to Celtic Park AFC in north Dublin.

Its pitch is used by both players and as a helipad in emergencies for nearby Beaumont Hospital.

But players have been left with serious leg injuries on the pitch left uneven by the air ambulance.

Jamie Hanly, a member of Celtic Park’s management team, said: “It’s bonkers. We’ve had to stop in the middle of matches.

“The guards would turn up out of nowhere and say ‘sorry lads, there’s a chopper on its way, you’ll need to stop play’.”

The Paddy Power donation will be used to resurface the pitch.

Mr Hanly added: “This money will keep it maintained and safe for everyone, including the helicopters.”

Members of Brideview United AFC in Waterford were left heartbroken when an electrical fault reduced their clubhouse to ashes over the May Bank Holiday weekend.

Paddy Power’s donation will go towards their costs as they wait for the builders to get to work.

Lenamore Rovers, a small club in south Kerry, had used mangled goal post nets held together by cable ties before the Paddy Power donation towards replacements for the club.

And Dublin’s Ballymun United Football Club, who are members of the Leinster Senior League, proved that even high-profile clubs are struggling to fund basic needs.

Their funds will go towards the purchase of balls, bibs, training equipment and kits.

Spokesperson Paddy Power said: “We’ve had hundreds of applications via [email protected] since opening the floodgates in our appeal to help Irish football.

“They span from the sublime to the ridiculous, and at times the downright depressing.

“It’s been an eyeopener. Brideview United saw part of their clubhouse reduced to ashes due to an electrical fault in May, and players from Celtic Park FC have to contend with injuries sustained due to their pitch being used for chopper landings.

“We are hoping a chunk of our cash can help keep the lads over in Beaumount out of hospital and help keep a roof over Brideview United AFC’s head.”

Applications for funding via the #SaveOurGame campaign can be made by representatives from clubs with +18 senior teams nationwide.

They can get in touch via [email protected] explaining what they need the money for and why.

