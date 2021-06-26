Owner of iconic Finglas business vehemently denies that popular spot has closed down

An iconic Finglas business has squashed rumours that they were due to close down, saying that they are still open for business.

Complete Lock & Key in Finglas has been around for over two decades servicing customers in North Dublin, but a rumour was circulating around the community that it was closing its doors.

But Niall Williams, the shop’s owner has said that they are sticking around, and will still help locals to replace locks or duplicate keys.

“Hi all, I hope it’s ok to post this here,” said Niall Williams, the owner of the shop, in a post on the Finglas Talks Facebook page.

“I’ve had some customers telling me that there’s a rumour that my business has closed down.

“I just want to assure anyone who needs me that we are most definitely still open for all your key duplicate needs or replacement locks.”

The shop is just one of many small businesses affected by coronavirus restrictions around Dublin, having to shut down temporarily early last year due to rules around which businesses can open.

However, they have been reopened under new guidelines for a number of weeks now, and locals can attend to their security needs in the area.

