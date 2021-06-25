Our Readers Talk: Are You Upgrading To Windows 11 Or Will You Stay On Windows 10?

Windows 11 has been a real surprise. Since Microsoft introduced Windows 10, the leap from this operating system to the service model was confirmed, an important change compared to the product model that the Redmond giant had maintained since the birth of Windows. We already explained the differences between the two concepts in this article, so I invite you to take a look if you did not have the opportunity to read it at the time.

Now that we know all the keys of Windows 11, and that we know the requirements that we must meet in order to install it, we have on the table everything we need to decide if we will dare to take the step, that is, if we will update to Windows 11 when it is available, or if on the contrary we are going to stay for a while in Windows 10. Both options are perfectly valid, and in fact I am clear, after my last experience with Windows 10 updates, that being one of the first is not always good.

Windows 11 has been in the testing phase for a while, and its release won’t happen until the end of this year, which means that Microsoft has plenty of time to finish polishing those underlying bugs and “little things” that you don’t always see the first time. . However, being such an important update, and so large, I am clear that the best thing is going to be to wait Let’s see how it reaches the end user, and once we verify that it does not present any important errors, we can update without fear.

In my case, I will wait a bit to update to Windows 11

The truth is that Windows 11 has left me positive feelings, and I like the interface changes that Microsoft has introduced, but despite everything I am very clear that I will not be the first to update. I will wait a reasonable time to see in what state the operating system arrives and to avoid possible problems derived, almost always, from a lack of review in the Insider channel.

That is precisely the attitude that I have always adopted with the updates in Windows 10, despite the slip that resulted in the installation of the problematic driver that forced me to reinstall to “recover my SSDs”, and it is the approach that I will maintain with Windows 11. My PC is my work tool , and I can’t be gambling with updates that I don’t really know in what state they will get, or what damage they could do to my team.

Once you confirm that Windows 11 is mature enough, and that does not present any type of conflict, I will launch to update, and I will do the same with the rest of the equipment we have at home, including my veteran laptop, a Lenovo IdeaPad Z500T with Core i7 3632QM and 16 GB of RAM, which had a second life when I upgraded it with a SATA III SSD keeping, yes, the 1TB HDD as a secondary drive.

Now it’s your turn, are you going to be one of the first to update to Windows 11 or are you going to leave it in the background for a while? The comments are yours, we read each other.