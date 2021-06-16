Original code from the World Wide Web to be auctioned as NFT

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

The famous British auction house Sotheby’s will auction the original code from the World Wide Web as a non-fungible token (NFT), in a sale that will take place between June 23 and 30, with a starting price of $ 1,000.

The NFT auction includes the original files containing the original source code written in 1989 by computer scientist and scientist Tim Berners-Lee. These source code files are time-stamped, assuring the purchaser that these are the original files that gave life to the Internet.

Along with the original archives from the World Wide Web, the auctioned NFT contains an animated display of all the code, a letter written by Tim Berners-Lee himself about how he wrote the code and the work process it took during that time, a digital poster in which all the complete code appears, as well as an image file with the Tim Berners-Lee’s physical and digital signature.

In 1989, British computer scientist @timberners_lee invented the World Wide Web in a moment that changed the world forever. Now, Sir Tim will offer the source code for the Web as an NFT in a historic one-off sale.

The scientist believes that NFTs are a very attractive medium, as it is an ideal way to work as a certificate of ownership. In this sense, he also pointed out that thirty years ago he created one of humanity’s most powerful tools and that converting its source code into an NFT has been the natural next step.

The money obtained from the sale of the NFT will go to one of the non-profit associations with which Berners-Lee collaborates, along with his wife.

This is not the first NFT auction of the famous London house, since in April, Sotheby’s sold the digital work “The Pixel” by artist Pack, for 1.36 million dollars. This work of art, which is only one pixel, is part of the artist’s own collection “The Fungible Collection”.

In recent months, despite the talk of the NFT puncture, many works of art and other curious objects have been auctioned as NFTs. In fact, a few weeks ago Jack Dorsey sold the first tweet ever posted on the net in the form of NFT.

