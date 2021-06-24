‘Ordinary buyers cannot compete’ as bidding war puts Dublin house worth under €700k at price of €1.25 million

A massive bidding war has broken out for one Dublin home valued at €685,000 – with the current leading bid over €1.25 MILLION.

And Social Democrats Housing Spokesperson Cian O’Callaghan believes the massive price increase, which could continue to climb, will still turn a tidy profit for investors thanks to the sky-high Dublin rents.

The house, 9 Fortfield Terrace in Rathmines, will also require some renovation with the living area, garage, and bedrooms largely in need of some TLC.

The four-bedroom semi-detached home was listed by Ed Dempsey & Associates, who described the house as a “blank canvas” on their listing.

The current leading bid on property bidding website offr.io is €1.25 million – up from a bid of €950,000 six days ago, which was already €300,000 above asking price.

But two bids of €1.225 million and the current leading bid have sent the price of the house soaring again, with Twitter account Crazy House Prices – who have been closely following the back and forth – saying the country is in “crisis mode”.

The home’s quality has not put off bidders though, as rents in the area for similar, renovated houses are sitting at an average of around €4,000 a month, according to Deputy O’Callaghan.

Speaking in the Dail today, he said the house is a prime example of how distorted Dublin’s rental market is, and how it can and is actively driving already-high house prices up even further.

He said: “Paying €1.25 million, when the annual rent roll for that property will be nearly €50,000, means the investor makes a healthy return.

“They will secure a yield of nearly 4 per cent a year on their investment, which is a much better return than can be found almost anywhere else in the world at the moment.

“It is also a much safer bet than most investments, because the State guarantees this rent roll for 25 years. Instead of building its own social and affordable housing, the Government is reliant on the private market to supply homes.

“It is doing long-leasing deals with private developers and investment funds, which is the reason they are snapping up any meagre housing supply that comes on the market.

“Ordinary buyers cannot compete with this. They cannot compete with investors who have millions or even billions to spend.

“The government’s refusal to deal with the rental crisis is not just causing huge hardship for renters, it is now distorting the entire market and making it almost impossible for ordinary buyers to purchase a home.”

