OPPO makes itself heard with its new Enco Air, Enco Buds and Enco Free2 headphones

After the strong rumors of its approach with OnePlus, OPPO has taken advantage of the media interest to present a truly comprehensive expansion of your OPPO Enco wireless headphones, with three models that will cover different levels of needs and prices, and common characteristics such as active noise cancellation, great audio quality, and enormous autonomies with fast charging systems.

OPPO Enco Free2

Starting with the Enco Free2, the most powerful model presented on this occasion focuses on offering us a fully customizable audio experience, with active noise cancellation (ANC) and a sound equalizer function that integrates with the HeyMelody application, enabling the user to intelligently create their ideal sound profile.

With elegant and premium finishes very similar to those of the OPPO Enco X, we will again find monochromatic stick wireless headphones, with two options in white and black colors. The coating process applied to the back surface gives the headphones a shiny metallic appearance. A touch area allows users to easily and precisely control the headphones through touch.

Designed in collaboration with Danish hi-fi company Dynaudio, OPPO Enco Free2 offers authentic natural sounds so that users can experience music the way it was actually designed. Which added to the noise cancellation functions in the triple microphone and its transparency mode, guarantee total clarity of the sound, whether you are concentrating on a call or want to be aware of your surroundings as well.





In addition, they are equipped with the latest Bluetooth 5.2 hardware and binaural transmission, which means that users have a stable wireless connection, being able to use the headphones together or alone without signal loss or audio signal delay. In addition to built-in sensors for use detection, which automatically pauses and resumes the sound when you take them off or put them back in your ears.

Finally, another of its strengths is its enormous autonomy, with an impressive total playback time of 30 hours when combined with the charging case.

OPPO Enco Air

On the other hand, the OPPO Enco Air is presented as a stick wireless headset very similar to the Free2, qualifying a notably lighter ergonomic design that makes it an ideal companion for travel.

With powerful and dynamic audio and a powerful 12mm dynamic driver and intelligent software, enriched with the vocal enhancement mode and combined with ultra-fast Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, the OPPO Enco Air offers a truly immersive sound experience, with great bass. deep, crisp highs, and rich midrange tones.

With up to 24 hours of listening time and up to 15 hours of talk time, the OPPO Enco Air headphones let you enjoy your favorite movies and music all day long. In addition, they have smart fast charging capabilities. You can quickly charge your headphones on the go, getting up to eight hours of playtime on just a 10-minute charge.

OPPO Enco Buds

Closing with the smaller model, literarily speaking, we find some smaller headphones that opt ​​for a button design without a pole with a flatter case.

Although this does not mean that we continue to have 8mm drivers that allow powerful bass and low frequencies. Advanced sound coding provides more detail in the audio, making clear sounds possible every time. The headphones also feature intelligent noise cancellation during calls, reducing ambient noise such as traffic or the sound of the subway. This highlights the voice of the user and makes calls clearer.

Bluetooth 5.2 technology makes the OPPO Enco Buds totally wireless, with a range of up to 10 meters and low latency binaural transmission.

In addition, the OPPO Enco Buds have up to 24 hours of playback time when combined with its charging case, also maintaining the fast charging system that will allow us to recover the full charge of the headphones in just 15 minutes.

Availability and prices

Currently we can already find the three models of wireless headphones available through the official website of the brand, with prices that will start at 49 euros for the Enco Buds, going through 79 euros for the Enco Air, and that will reach a figure still quite restrained maximum of 99 euros in the Enco Free2.