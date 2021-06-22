oppo launches noise canceling headphones to compete with airpods pro

OPPO is becoming a benchmark in our country, thanks to a very varied catalog whose value for money is very difficult to beat. And we have a new example in the new ones OPPO Enco Free2, Enco Air and Enco Buds, three headphones that you can already buy in Spain and that have very interesting features.

We will start talking about the OPPO Enco Free2, the great protagonist of this presentation. The reason? These headphones boast active noise cancellation to become one of the best alternatives to AirPods Pro.

So are the new OPPO Enco Free2

These OPPO Enco Free2, which were first announced in China and now land in Spain, have a totally wireless design so you can use them without worrying about annoying cables. What’s more, each earphone weighs around 4 grams, so you will not even notice that you are wearing them.

enlarge photo Using the new OPPO Enco Free2 OPPO

Autonomy is one of the most important elements when buying TWS headphones, and the OPPO Enco Free2 comply with a note. To get started, Each earbud boasts a 41 mAh battery that translates to up to four hours of playtime with noise cancellation activated.

How could it be otherwise The OPPO Enco Free2 have a charging case that hides a 480 mAh battery with which they reach a total autonomy of 20 hours so the use time will not be a problem.

When raising the hood we found a 10 mm dynamic driver, along with six highly sensitive microphones that are responsible for making our voice sound clearer than ever, in addition to reducing external noise. And watch out, what It has a transparency mode so that we do not lose detail of what is happening around us. Perfect if you want to work with helmets on without worrying about not listening to your colleagues if they speak to you, for example.

enlarge photo OPPO Enco Free2 colors OPPO

Since we are talking about noise cancellation, from OPPO they guarantee that your new Enco Free2 headphones are capable of canceling up to 42 dB of noise which makes clear the effectiveness of your system. On the other hand, the new OPPO headphones boast Dynaudio sound to offer an acoustic landscape beyond any doubt.

Regarding connectivity, it should be noted that The OPPO Enco Free2 have Bluetooth 5.2, so you will have no problem pairing your phone. In addition, they have a game mode to reduce latency.

This is how the OPPO Enco Free2 and Enco Air are

In addition to the impressive OPPO Enco Free2, the Asian manufacturer has presented two more pairs of headphones. On the one hand we have the Enco Air, which also feature active noise cancellation (they have 2 microphones on each side instead of 6 like their big brother).

To this we must add a autonomy of 4 hours in each headset and a total of 24 hours with the charging case. They boast Bluetooth 5.2 and sweat resistance through their IPX4 certification. The icing on the cake? They offer support for Google Assistant, so you can activate the Google voice assistant in the simplest way.

We close with Enco BudsHelmets that have a true knockdown price. It is true that they lose active noise cancellation, in some section OPPO had to cut, but they maintain connectivity Bluetooth 5.2 and water resistance. In addition, they are the model with the longest autonomy, since each headset offers up to 6 hours of use, and a total of 24 hours with the charging case.

Be careful, these OPPO Enco Buds offer high definition sound quality, with their large 8mm drivers that allow powerful bass and low frequencies so you can enjoy the best acoustic landscape.

Availability and price of the OPPO Enco Free2, Enco Air and Enco Buds

As we told you, these new OPPO headphones are already available in Spain through the manufacturer’s website and official distributors at a very attractive price:

OPPO Enco Air are available in black and white for € 79

OPPO Enco Buds are available for € 49

OPPO Enco Free2 are available in black and white for € 99

