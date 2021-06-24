Opera adds functions that facilitate video calls from the browser

Opera R5 is the new version of the web browser that brings a series of new features.

Some of them are aimed at improving the way of sharing content with other users. And others take into account the needs of users when they carry out their daily work or study activities from the browser.

New options to improve video calls from the browser

One of the new features that the new desktop version of Opera brings has to do with video calls. They have taken into account the main challenges of carrying out or participating in a video call from the browser, and have incorporated a solution.

This is a pop-up window that has support for Zoom, Google Meet, and Microsoft Teams. So if the user wants to multitask while the video call is playing, or is required to search for information in other tabs, they can consider this feature.

When you activate the feature, you will see that the video player pop-up window automatically stays on top of the rest of the tabs. There are also other options of this function that can be configured, for example, that the floating window is transparent.

On the other hand, Opera also takes into account other situations that tend to complicate users. For example, losing sight of the video call tab, not realizing if the microphone is recording, etc. On those occasions, Opera will provide users with keyboard shortcuts and visual indicators to easily circumvent these oversights during the video call.

And another interesting novelty in the new version of Opera is that it allows you to create a kind of Pinterest boards from the browser, to share content with other users. Our friends don’t need to use Opera, nor is it limited to one platform or device. So we will have enough freedom to create boards and share them with friends and contacts without problems.