Online shopping charges: New customs and VAT switch will change the way you shop forever

Starting on July 1, Custom and VAT exemptions for items shipped from outside the EU, and priced €22 or lower will be removed, An Post has confirmed.

VAT and customs charges already apply to items bought in the UK and the US with a value greater than €22.

But now those charges are being introduced for items priced below €22. From July 1, VAT and customs charges will apply to all items.

How will you know if you have to pay a charge?

If the Revenue service has applied the charge to your AddressPal order, An Post will send you an email and text with a unique number confirming the charges that have been applied to your order.

Paying the charges couldn’t be simpler. Just log on to anpost.com/PayCustoms or head into any post office with your unique reference number to pay customs before your item is delivered.

If you’re buying from within the EU, no further charges will be added to your order. However, alcohol and cigarettes do carry extra charges so keep that in mind.

Online purchases ordered from Northern Ireland are treated as if they were from the EU and no additional charges will apply.

If you’re purchasing from online retailers like Amazon UK, customs and VAT will be added to the price of your order in the shopping basket so no further payment will be needed.