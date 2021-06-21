OnePlus Nord CE, an impressive mobile arrived at a price of 300 euros

If you are looking for an affordable 5G phone, with a 90Hz AMOLED screen, fast charging with good battery and 3.5mm headphone jack, pay attention, because today the OnePlus Nord CE arrives.

It’s about the new from OnePlus, a new Nord, the Nord CE 5G (Core Edition) that can be purchased from 300 euros.



It is a device, available on aliexpress It offers many functions for those who cannot afford a high-end. Its design is similar to the original Nord, and it has triple cameras on the back in portrait format. The frame of the Nord CE is made of polycarbonate and the screen is not protected by Gorilla Glass, as it was in the original Nord, but has a transparent protector, which makes the phone thicker, and slightly darkens its color, but it does more resistant.

Characteristics

The mobile comes with two options, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage or 12GB and 256GB. Both with a size of 159.2 mm x 73.5 mm x 7.9 mm, 6.43 inches of screen and a weight of 170 g, little weight thanks to the use of polycarbonate instead of metal in the chassis.

OnePlus has equipped the Nord CE with a 3.5mm headphone jack, which was absent in the original Nord model, something that many of us appreciate.

In addition to support 5G, the phone can accommodate two SIM cards, although there is no space for MicroSD. The space is sufficient for the 19 GB occupied by Android 11 and OxygenOS 11, since the brand does not fill its phones with a lot of third-party software.

The 6.43-inch AMOLED screen It has sizable top and side bezels, with a resolution of 2,400 x 1,080, 410ppi, great image quality, bright, sharp and vibrant. The display has a 90Hz refresh rate, which has almost become the standard now. There is also an in-display fingerprint reader. The front camera sits in a cutout in the upper left corner of the screen. The front camera is a 16MP f / 2.45 unit, while the three rear cameras are: 64MP f / 1.79 wide angle; 8MP f / 2.25 ultra wide angle (119 °); and a 2MP f / 2.4 mono camera.

As far as processor is concerned, it is a Snapdragon 750G 5G from Qualcomm, designed for mid-range phones. The Nord CE scored 634 (single core) and 1816 (multi core) in Geekbench 5. Snapdragon 750G 5G offers up to 20% increase in CPU and 10% increase in GPU performance compared to its predecessor.

The Nord CE has a 4500 mAh battery that keeps the phone in operation for more than 14 hours. Fast charging is from 0 to 70% in half an hour.

Where to buy it

You can buy it from today on aliexpress (click here). They are offering 50 units at half price. Use the code NORDCE169 to get the discount during the summer sale, until the 26th. You also have a coupon of 40 dollars in this other link.

The first 500 smartphone orders during the summer sale will receive a free OnePlus Blind box (OnePlus Nord CE / OnePlus Watch / OnePlus Buds Z / OnePlus gaming trigger) and the OnePlus Nord CE and OnePlus Emoji box for free