OnePlus Nord CE 5G, analysis: the best software experience for 300 euros

OnePlus returns to the load in the territory of mid-range mobiles and, in this first half of the year, it comes to do so with a new member of the Nord family. The OnePlus Nord CE 5G is a little brother of the original OnePlus Nord, it is based on said model, but with some cuts to lower the price even more. In fact, its name comes from ‘Core Edition’, since the idea of ​​OnePlus is to keep the most essential of the Nord: its user experience, design and competitive hardware.

This new OnePlus Nord CE 5G passes through our analysis table, a terminal that comes to give war in the range of 300 euros and that, we already anticipate you, it is one of the most competitive options in the mid-range.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G datasheet

OnePlus Nord CE 5G Dimensions and weight 159.2×73.5×7.9 mm

170 grams Screen 6.43 “AMOLED 90 Hz

HDR10 + Processor Snapdragon 750G RAM 6/8/12 GB Storage 128/256 GB Rear cameras 64 MP f / 1.9

UGA 8 MP 119º Frontal camera 16 MP Drums 4,500 mAh

Warp Charge 30T Plus Operating system Android 11 + OxygenOS 11 Connectivity 5G Others 3.5 mm mini jack Price 8 GB + 128 GB: 329 euros

12 GB + 256 GB: 399 euros

A less premium design, although it doesn’t matter too much

OnePlus Nord CE 5G on the left, OnePlus Nord on the right. They look like two drops of water, but there are differences.

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G gives up the rear glass that the OnePlus Nord had. Nevertheless, this play has turned out better than you might think. The new model has a matte plastic that does not get dirty, with an even more striking blue color and with slightly darker sides that change color as the light hits. The camera module sticks out a bit, although the mobile does not dance excessively when it is face up. The OnePlus Nord CE 5G is less premium, but more comfortable and visual.

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G has a matte finish and is not covered in fingerprints.

At the level of dimensions the thickness has been lowered, despite having this model with a headphone jack and a larger battery. The height and width are practically identical to those of the original Nord: it is below 16 centimeters, so it is not a small mobile, but not one of the largest and most uncomfortable.

The front is well used.

If we turn it around, we find identical frames to the previous model, which is good news. When looking at its sides we see that we have lost a button, the classic Alert Slider disappears. If we have never had an iPhone or OnePlus this will not be a major problem, but it is a relevant loss, since this was one of the most differential functions of the OnePlus: controlling the volume modes with a button.

AMOLED. Full HD +. 90Hz. All good with this screen.

Regarding the screen, it is practically identical to that of the original OnePlus Nord. We have a 6.43-inch panel, with Full HD + resolution and a refresh rate of 90Hz. Its weak point is the viewing anglesas the panel turns somewhat lilac when tilted. The strong point is the calibration and the brightness, since it is a panel that is enjoyed even when we are in full sun.

In a mobile of this price range, 120Hz is appreciated, but with 90Hz we have plenty. The OnePlus manages to activate them almost always

The 90Hz gives that extra feeling of fluidity, and no more refresh rate is needed in a mobile of this price range. By losing a front camera, the screen now has only one hole, so the experience when viewing multimedia is somewhat better, since we do not have such an intrusive element.

The general quality of the panel, one more year, is at the height of what is expected in a OnePlus terminal. It is a screen worthy of mobile phones a little more expensive, also having the advantage of moving away from the 6.67 inches that make the terminals so large.

There is a headphone jack, but we miss stereo sound.

To finish with the multimedia sections, note that the audio is of good quality and that we have a headphone jack, great news. However, in a 300-euro terminal we have already begun to ask for double stereo speakers, since the experience with a single speaker is quite flat and inappropriate when we want to play, listen to music or watch a movie.

A small step back in processor and a big jump in battery

OnePlus has bet this generation on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G, compared to the Snapdragon 765G of the previous generation. The 750G, however, has a new Cortex-A77 architecture so, despite being less powerful on paper, it is more efficient. At the level of performance and user experience, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G flies, and the experience with day-to-day apps and multitasking (especially in our version with 12 GB of RAM), is close to the high range.

Playing ‘Genshin Impact’ for a long time with the graphics in the middle (in high settings it suffers), we noticed a small thermal increase and how the processor began to suffer. Nevertheless, the user experience is magnificent, and except in long hours gaming we will not lack power. We leave you with the performance tests of this new Nord.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G POCO X3 Pro Realme 8 Pro Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro OnePlus Nord POCO X3 NFC Samsung Galaxy S20 LG Velvet PROCESSOR Snapdragon 750G Snapdragon 860 Snapdragon 720G Snapdragon 732G Snapdragon 765G Snapdragon 732G Exynos 990 Kirin 990 RAM 12 GB 6 GB 8 GB 6 GB 8 GB 6 GB 8 GB 8 GB GEEKBENCH 5.0 (single / multi) 634 / 1,788 762 / 2,838 566 / 1,709 N. d. 554 / 1,832 566 / 1,787 453 / 2,610 – 3D MARK (Sling Shot) 3,878 (Maxed out) 3,650 N. d. 4,309 3,780 – 4,074 PCMARK WORK 8,392 8,805 8,814 8,520 9,194 8,299 – 9,476

OxygenOS optimization helps this processor a lot. Tiny animations, little bloatware, and a clean interface, we want more layers of customization as well. OxygenOS is still a marvel, although little by little it moves away from “Pure” Android. Everything works very electrically, we have a few pre-installed apps (notes, a game optimizer, some OnePlus app and little else) and the options at the customization level are high. It has Always On Display, themes and all kinds of customizations.

In addition, it is updated to Android 11 and In the two weeks that we have been testing it I have received two OTA updates to improve the camera, bugs and system stability. Being a mid-range, it should update for at least two years, so this new Nord CE 5G will probably stay on Android 13 (if it is called that).

At the battery level, the experience has improved considerably compared to the previous generation. Now we have a 4,500mAh battery, with which we managed to easily reach 8 hours of screen in an intensive day. Despite having a 30W charger again, the charging has been optimized so that the times are similar to those of the previous generation. The OnePlus Nord CE 5G charges in just one hour and it only takes 25 minutes to get to 50% from 0%.

A decent camera with just the right sensors

The camera has been the big step back in this new generation Nord. Although, on paper, we now have a 64 megapixel sensor, this sensor has smaller pixels, the lens now has a little less aperture and we lose the OIS. The loss of the optical stabilizer is the most important, as this helps to shoot faster, avoid shaky photos, and allow the image signal processor to obtain sharper photos.

Before talking about the photography experience, let’s talk about the camera application. Luckily there have been hardly any changes here, so we have a relatively fast and quite functional camera app.

The camera app is very comfortable, clean and with the necessary and fair modes. We have RAW shooting and manual mode with histogram. In automatic mode we have integration with Google Lens, shortcuts to portrait mode, night, slow motion and others. The operation is not too fast, although we do not ask much more in a terminal of this price range.

The detail in the OnePlus Nord CE 5G can be greatly improved.

Speaking of results, the photography with the main camera of the OnePlus Nord CE 5G is correct, although noticeably worse compared to the OnePlus Nord. The lack of OIS and having a worse sensor translates into less sharp photographs (there is a lot of distortion at the edges, especially) and the processing seems to be not so fine.

The HDR works in an acceptable way, since it recovers a lot of information from the highlights. Nevertheless, it’s something artificial and it can create small halos, although it is not the most common. We recommend leaving it as it comes, automatically, since the mobile is responsible for activating or deactivating it when necessary.

The ultra wide angle, even in good light, is of a lower quality than expected. There is no detail or texture, the photos are very dark even during the day and the colorimetry work is quite erratic.

Baby Yoda is dark, but happy. He has photographed a mid-range and they have not burned the sky.

Portrait mode works quite well and, to our surprise, has HDR (something unusual in the mid-range). The image cropping is more than correct and the bokeh, although somewhat artificial, is not badly resolved.

Automatic on the left. Night mode on the right.

When night falls night mode is the best ally. Without it, the photos have very poor sharpness and brightness. The lack of OIS makes the Nord CE 5G shoot somewhat jittery, although through the night mode the photography is saved. It is not one of the best exponents in this price range, but the result is valid.

The quality of the selfie is fair, but the HDR works in portrait as well.

Regarding the selfie, we have fair quality, but portrait mode with HDR, something that we do not usually see in this price range. During the day we can take selfies without any problem, although the processing times in HDR images with this camera are somewhat slower compared to the main camera.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G, the opinion of EuroXliveAndroid

The idea with the OnePlus Nord CE 5G is good: a cheaper version of the Nord, giving up small details. The problem with this phone is that the enemy plays at home, since the OnePlus Nord currently costs only 30 euros more, with a better camera, GPU, Alert Slider and viewing angles.

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G is perfect for those who want a clean Android phone, good battery and headphone jack

However, if we bet on the OnePlus Nord CE 5G we take a mobile with a better battery, headphone jack, a better used front and a finish that, visually and ergonomically, has convinced us more.

8.5 Design8.5 Screen8.75 Performance8.75 Camera7.5 software9 Autonomy8.75 In favor OxygenOS continues to hold the chair

The battery lasts and lasts

Light, slim and comfortable in hand Against On a photographic level, it has a lot of room for improvement

The enemy plays at home: the OnePlus Nord is more complete

The terminal has been loaned for testing by OnePlus. Can inquire our policy of relationships with enterprises.