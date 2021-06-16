OnePlus announces a close collaboration with Oppo to boost both brands

OnePlus has just made its new collaboration with Oppo official, an integration with which they seek to improve the resources available to both companies to create products of higher quality and benefits, while increasing internal efficiency and for the development of their own terminals.

As explained Pete lau, CEO of OnePlus, in the official statement of the brand: «Last year I took on some additional responsibilities to oversee product strategy for both OnePlus and OPPO. Since then, we have integrated several of our teams together with OPPO to optimize our operations and capitalize on additional shared resources. After seeing the positive impact of those changes, we decided to further integrate our organization with OPPO«.

An ad that, although it does not stop surprising us, is based on the membership of both manufacturers within the BBK group, through which they had been joining forces for their research and development divisions for months, with some examples such as the more continuous arrival of faster and more stable software updates.

In fact, this last point takes on a special importance given the latest delays and problems that have arisen with the latest Android 11 updates in some of its models, as well as the imminent arrival of Android 12. Thus, everything points to the current layer presented in the terminals of OnePlus benefits from some of Oppo’s ColorOS aspects, one of the first to have allowed access to the beta of the next operating system.

Nevertheless, It is not a merger of the companies, but rather a collaboration, maintaining both companies an operation independently, as they have been doing to date. And it is that according to the words of Lau himself, the company «will continue to launch OnePlus products and organize events » with normality, maintaining their strong contact with the community, another of the focuses on which they continue to want to be focused.