OneDrive is updated to add a photo editor in the style of Google Photos

OneDrive is Microsoft’s cloud service and one of the tools that are given to us from the moment we have a subscription of those that until a few months ago was known as Office 365. There we can store Word and Excel documents, presentations of Power Point, notes, in addition to having videos and photos that we save in the memory of the smartphone. The problem is that this Google Photos-style service has not served us much so far since this part is not conceived as a place to store our photo library in an organized way, but rather as a pantry where things are left. . So the latest announcement from Microsoft has come to brighten our day because it seems to start the transformation of OneDrive into an alternative to that Google Photos that no longer has unlimited storage. Editing with enough tools Microsoft has published an entry on its official blog that describes all the editing functions available for the photos that we upload from now on, and that will avoid having to go through image processing programs such as Photoshop or any other similarity. At least, if we talk about small adjustments in size, formats and certain qualities of light and color. Specifically, the new OneDrive photo editor incorporates cropping functions, to eliminate areas that we do not want to appear or adjust the size to specific presets for certain social networks: square formats for Instagram, 16: 9, 4: 3, etc. At the same time, it will be possible to rotate and flip to put in place a photo taken in landscape, for example, and that the mobile has not placed in its proper perspective. As we say, in addition to the sizes, we can also retouch the color and lighting of the photographs, accessing the tones, brightness, contrast, saturation or shadows. In this way, we can always get the best possible version of that image that we have stored in the Microsoft cloud. As if that were not enough, all these results can be seen from now on on televisions compatible with Google’s Chromecast standard or, failing that, Smart TV with Android TV in its guts. All these changes have begun to reach OneDrive, both in the web versions through the browser (Windows 10 or macOS) and for the official Android app. For now, iOS users will have to wait.