OneDrive as an alternative to Google Photos: photo editing functions come to the web and Android version

Google Photos has stopped offering free storage since June 1. From that date, all the photos that we upload will count as occupied space in the Google cloud, something that has caused many users to look for alternatives to the popular tool. And one of those options can be OneDrive, or so Microsoft is looking for with the changes it is adding.

Google Photos was not only cloud storage, it was also an application that offers access to a series of tools for digital treatment of the photos and thus be able to edit them. And something similar is what Microsoft is starting to do in OneDrive.

Future alternative to Google Photos

With the aim of becoming an alternative to Google Photos, Microsoft is implementing a set of editing tools in OneDrive. These tools are being deployed for the web version and in the Android application latest version that can be downloaded from the Google Play Store.

The truth is that it is only the beginning, and the options that OneDrive offers right now to edit the photos are very fair. Users have the ability to rotate photos, flip them or modify aspects such as brightness, saturation, shadows … also, photo editing is only available for JPEG and PNG files. In the Android app it still does not appear, but it is available in the web version.

Along with this basic editing ability, Microsoft prepares the arrival of more functions such as the ability to organize the uploaded photos so that the photos will be classified according to the application or source that generated them, thus separating the photos that we take with the camera for example from those that we receive via Telegram or WhatsApp. In addition, you will also have the ability to group images by months or years and filter your search to include specific folders.

New features are starting to come to OneDrive via the web version and the Android application, to reach iOS later this year. For now the deployment is slow and progressive, which means that very few users already have them active.

Microsoft OneDrive Price: Free

Developer: Microsoft

Download: For Android in Google Play Store

Via | 9to5google