One UI Watch: Samsung and Google’s proposal for smartwatches

Just a couple of hours ago we were talking about the future of smartwatches, and now we already know it’s called One UI Watch. Well, for Samsung smartwatches, to be more exact, it is the result of the collaboration signed between Google and Samsung, which they already told us about at Google I / O 2021, and about which today we have been able to learn new details. in the online presentation of Samsung in this more than atypical Mobile World Congress 2021.

And what is One UI Watch? As we already feared, Samsung has saved the first Galaxy Watch models for a future unpacked, so we will still have to wait in principle until August, for the Korean technology company to finally show us the first watches that emerged from this fusion of Wear OS and Tizen, with which both companies intend to stand up to Apple and its Watch, which today has no real competition in its segment.

Be that as it may, in the absence of a clock we are left with One UI Watch, and what we saw in the presentation, which you can see on YouTube, is undoubtedly promising, as take the best of both Wear OS and Tizen, and leads him to a proposal in which both performance-related aspects and usability improvements have been taken into account that aim to offer a much more comfortable user experience and, above all, more integrated into the Galaxy ecosystem.

This works in several ways. For example, One UI Watch aims to offer a larger catalog of apps, something along the lines of what we already told you yesterday, and that translates into two interesting news: the apps you install on your mobile will be automatically installed on your watch (something the Apple Watch has had for a long time) and direct access to the app store from the watch, so that it gains independence and, therefore, utility without the need for a smartphone.

To enhance this independence, One UI Watch is compatible with eSim cards, so that even if we do not have the phone at the moment, even if it is turned off, the watch does not lose much of its functions. And it is that one of the problems of many of today’s smartwatches is precisely that, that they depend on the telephone to be useful. A watch with its own connectivity and capable of connecting to data networks completely breaks with this paradigm.

As we have already told you, One UI Watch is the result of collaboration between Google and Samsung, so the growth in the number of apps available for smartwatches It will also, of course, have the most popular services of the search engine company: Google Maps, Messages and YouTube Music are the examples that they have shown us, and we will surely see this list grow from the arrival on the market of the first Galaxy Watch with One UI Watch.

For the rest, One UI Watch also promises improvements in performance, optimization in consumption and, something tremendously important, greater precision in data collection with sensors. With the importance that smartwatches are gaining in terms of quantification, both for practicing sports and especially for monitoring health, it is key that the measurements are as accurate and reliable as possible. Apple’s focus has been on that point for quite some time, and now Google and Samsung have focused there as well. The next? Hope that in Cupertino they have taken note and, if not this year, that they will surprise us in 2022.

