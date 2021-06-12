NVIDIA withdraws support for Windows 7 and Windows 8

Everything ends. Also those versions of Windows that are more or less popular, which for some reason remain in force on the computers of many millions of users long after their official “death”, which is why companies like NVIDIA continue to support their software on these platforms. . But no more… or not much more.

Starting next OctoberIn just four months, “Game Ready Driver updates, including performance improvements, new features, and bug fixes, will be available exclusively for systems using Windows 10 as their operating system,” the company announces in an update to their help page, FAQ included.

So, to the question why NVIDIA will stop supporting Windows 7, Windows 8 and Windows 8.1, the answer is obvious:

“Microsoft has officially ended support for Windows 7 and Windows 8, and Windows 8.1 is also nearing the end of its life cycle. The vast majority of our GeForce customers have migrated to the Windows 10 operating system. To ensure that GeForce owners experience the best possible security, support and functionality, NVIDIA will now focus on the Windows 10 operating system. “

It is more than understandable: Windows 8 support ended more than five years ago, Windows 8.1 support more than three years ago, although it was extended in part to facilitate the jump to Windows 10, and Windows 7 did the same more. one year. It is time, then, to let the dead rest, or to assume the consequences accordingly. And in this case, the consequences will be painful for those who have any of these versions as a gaming platform.

The case of Windows 7 is especially noteworthy, because as it happened with Windows XP, it is a version that continues to enjoy an important market share, it should be repeated, two years after its goodbye. Two years during which many popular applications have maintained their support precisely because of the number of users who remain in them.

NVIDIA has, and in a way will continue to do so: It will be next August 31 when the company releases the latest update to its graphics driver for Windows 7, Windows 8, and Windows 8.1; and in October the first version will appear exclusively for Windows 10. From that moment, users of systems in retirement will only receive security updates.

Indeed, in NVIDIA they will behave and although the improvements and news will be relegated to the graphic driver for Wondows 10, users of Windows 7, Windows 8 and Windows 8.1 will continue to receive security patches until September 2024. A good margin to also update the system, which by that time there will be up to Winows 11, which is said soon.

Update fools, it doesn’t cost that much!