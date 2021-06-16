Nvidia will cease support for Windows 8.1 and earlier versions

Nvidia, a company that is famous for its graphics cards, announced that on August 31 of this year they will stop supporting Windows 7, 8 and 8.1.

Similarly, they announced that they will discontinue attention to GPUs built under the Kepler architecture, present since 2012.

End of support for Nvidia on Windows 8.1 and predecessors

The ad it was justified by the company on the basis that to date, all previous versions of Windows, except 8.1, are already outside the time frame covered by its support. The inclusion of Windows 8.1 in this measure was determined based on its end of support date, scheduled by Microsoft for January 2023.

According to what the Steam Hardware and Software Survey, about 92.87% of gamers already use Windows 10, followed by only 1.97% still running Windows 7.

Surely, the imminent announcement of Windows 11 set the ideal scenario to begin this transition, which will also affect part of your hardware.

A generation of graphics cards is over

The Kepler GPU they used to be marketed as part of Nvidia’s 600 and 700 series, on low-end cards. This architecture, developed by the same company, was the successor to Fermi.

The more than 9 years of presence that accumulates this technology used in cards such as the GTX 650, 660, 760 and 770 GPUs, will not disappear so abruptly. Despite the fact that they account for only 1% of users, according to the same Steam survey, extending the coverage of their critical security updates until September 2024. This measure also applies to the generality of Nvidia GPUs in the discontinued versions of the Microsoft OS, up to Windows 7.

Both in the case of this class of graphics cards, as well as with the aforementioned operating systems, the end of their support cycle does not mean that these devices stop working. Even in new installations, the drivers can still be downloaded and used without major problems.

We will not even notice the passage of time and in a few more years, a computer with Windows 7 and an Nvidia Kepler GPU will probably be classified as a “retro gamer” computer.