NVIDIA DLSS 2.2.9 will offer an “ultra high” quality mode, it will be compatible with all GeForce RTX

NVIDIA DLSS technology has undergone a huge evolution, becoming an example that even if you don’t get it right the first time, you have to keep trying. Those of you who read us regularly already know what I think of NVIDIA DLSS 1.0, it was a very poor technologyBoth because of its demands to be implemented in a game, which greatly complicated its adoption, and because of the image quality it was capable of offering.

Activating NVIDIA DLSS 1.0 technology gave us a noticeable increase in performance, but the loss of image quality was very large, not only due to the lack of sharpness, but also due to graphic glitches that occurred during the image reconstruction process.

Luckily, the green giant did not throw in the towel, and managed to meet all the expectations it had generated thanks to the launch of NVIDIA DLSS 2.0, an important revision that no longer needed to be trained in a specific way for each game, which facilitated and simplified its adoption, and that the final quality was greatly improved thanks, among other things, to the use of temporary elements, such as motion vectors.

The final quality that NVIDIA DLSS 2.0 offers depends on the mode we use. When we activate the «quality» mode, they are rendered 66.66% of the pixels of the target resolutionwhile in “Balanced” and “Performance” modes, 58% and 50% of the target pixels are rendered, respectively. If we opt for the “ultra performance” mode, which is only recommended for 8K resolution, 33.33% of the target pixels are rendered. In the attached table you can see a complete list of scaling and resolutions, which includes both NVIDIA DLSS and AMD FSR.

“Ultra High” quality mode in NVIDIA DLSS 2.2.9. What will this entail?

This mode has not been confirmed by NVIDIA, but references have been found in the documentation of the Unreal Engine 5, a next generation graphics engine, which means that could still be in development, and that its launch is likely still a few months away, so we must be patient.

Given that the “ultra high” quality mode is higher than the quality mode, and that the latter renders 66.66% of the target pixels, it is clear that this new mode will start from a higher base resolution. We do not have a specific figure, but I would bet on something placing between 72% and 77% of the pixels.

It is very interesting, but the most striking thing is, precisely, something that is not appreciated simply with data. NVIDIA DLSS 2.0 technology offers, configured in quality mode, a final result that is capable of improving, even, the one that we would obtain with native resolution and TAA, thanks to the edge smoothing effect that it applies, and which manages to eliminate annoying saw teeth even in very distant elements.

Well, if DLSS 2.0 configured in quality mode manages to outperform native resolution with TAA, what will NVIDIA DLSS 2.2.9 technology when configured in “ultra-high” quality mode be able to do? We’ll know soon enough, but overall I think we can bet on an improvement in both image quality and the reconstruction process, which should result in fewer graphical artifacts. This mode will be compatible with all RTX 20 series and 30 series graphics cards.