Nvidia AI wants you to look your best on a video call

Nvidia has shown the potential of its new AI system, which will make you look presentable when you show up in your pajamas and with tousled hair on a video call.

An artificial intelligence model that can bring a simple photograph to life so that it becomes your best version in a video conference.

Last year, Nvidia introduced Maxine, its new artificial intelligence platform with tons of applications to enhance the video calling experience. And now, in a new demonstration, he reveals the potential of one of his Deep Learning models, Vid2Vid Cameo.

the model was trained using a data set of 180,000 high quality talking head videos. The network learned to identify 20 key points that can be used to model facial movement without human annotations. The dots code the location of features, including the eyes, mouth, and nose.

So to start this process, it is only necessary to choose an image, which can be a photograph or avatar, for the AI ​​to take as a reference when generating the videoconference transmission. When the user joins the meeting, the AI ​​will capture all their movements and facial expressions in real time, and apply them to the uploaded 2D image for reference.

Yes, it is as if your photo will come to life during the video call. So, for example, if you were about to join a business video conference, you could upload a photo with an outfit according to that scenario, or if it is a more informal meeting, you could choose an avatar.

And no matter how you look in front of the screen on a Monday morning, your image will look perfect thanks to the dynamics proposed by Nvidia’s AI. And this system takes into account other scenarios:

If the subject is turned to the left, the technology can adjust the point of view so that the assistant appears to be directly in front of the webcam […] In addition to helping meeting attendees look their best, this artificial intelligence technique also reduces the bandwidth required for video conferencing by up to 10 times, avoiding jitter and lag.

We can see a demonstration of all these features in the video shared by the Nvidia team: