Nubia Redmagic 6 Lite: a mobile for gamers with Snapdragon 765G, 144 Hz AMOLED screen and triggers

The Nubia Redmagic 6 and RedMagic 6 Pro have a little brother, the new Nubia Redmagic 6 Lite, a member of the new generation of mobile phones for premium mid-range gamers, with Snapdragon 765G. It is the spiritual successor to last year’s Nubia Redmagic 5G Lite.

The Nubia Redmagic 6 Lite does not have as many excesses as the standard model, but it includes everything that is expected in a mobile oriented games: additional buttons, high refresh rate on the screen, lots of RAM and a great battery.

Nubia Redmagic Lite datasheet

Nubia Redmagic 6 Lite DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 171.7 x 78.5 x 9.1mm 215g SCREEN 6.65-inch AMOLED 144Hz refresh rate 240Hz touch sampling PROCESSOR Snapdragon 765G MEMORIES 8 + 256 GB (LPDDR4X AND UFS 2.1) REAR CAMERAS 48 MP 8 MP ultra wide angle 2 MP bokeh 2 MP macro FRONT CAMERA 8 MP DRUMS 5,100mAh 30W fast charge OPERATING SYSTEM Android 11 customized by Nubia CONNECTIVITY 5G WiFi ac Bluetooth 5.1 OTHERS Haptic Triggers Liquid Cooling Pro Gaming Kit PRICE 477 euros with Vodafone

Snapdragon 765G and AMOLED at 144 Hz

The Nubia Redmagic 6 Lite is a mobile for gamers in which the feature is not lacking RGB light strip. As usual, it is moderately blunt, weighing 215 grams and 171.7 millimeters long. The design does not differ much from the rest of the Nubia Redmagic, although inside the necessary adjustments have been made associated with the Lite surname and the lower price.

To begin with, we have in charge of the power the Snapdragon 765G, an upper-mid-range processor, instead of the more powerful Snapdragon 888 from the rest of the Nubia Redmagic 6. The available RAM and storage is available in a single flavor: 8 GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256 GB of UFS 2.1 storage.

How could it be otherwise, the terminal has a large 6.65-inch diagonal screen. It is an AMOLED panel with a 144 Hz refresh rate and a 240 Hz touch sampling rate. There is no notch or perforation, but the front camera is included in the upper frame.

30W fast charging and great battery

The front camera is 8 megapixels, while the rear includes a set of four lenses. The main sensor is 48 megapixels, with an 8 megapixel wide angle, a 2 megapixel sensor for portrait mode and another, also 2 megapixels, for macro photography.

The Nubia Redmagic 6 Lite has two triggers, an ICE 2.5 liquid cooling system and a battery of 5,100 mAh that supports 30W fast charging. It is available with a free RedMagic Cyberpods wireless controller, case and headset pack for the first 700 orders.

Versions and prices of the Nubia RedMagic 6 Lite

The Nubia RedMagic 6 Lite can now be purchased in Spain exclusively with Vodafone. It is available in a single configuration with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage and is priced at 477 euros or from 19.99 euros per month with the Vodafone Lite rate.

