Now you can enjoy the new design of Office for Windows 11: do you know how to activate it?

Microsoft has been making headlines for two weeks thanks to the official presentation of its new Windows 11. The operating system that will replace Windows 10 over the years and will begin to be available between the end of 2021 and the beginning of 2022. Now Well, luckily, it seems that with a little notice we will be able to enjoy some of its novelties. One of them has to do with the design, which will be lighter in terms of graphic load and will avoid those contrasts that Windows has used to us until now. Elements in the windows of solid colors and too old contrast that was given by some of the more classic versions of the OS. So Microsoft has wanted to adapt at full speed apps of those that we use daily such as those contained in the old Office. Changes already available to test All those users who are part of the beta channel as Microsoft product insiders can now activate the visual improvements that the adaptation of the current Office (now Microsoft 365) to Windows 11 supposes. As you can see from the screenshot , the entire window acquires the same color, practically in accordance with the background of the new OS, and arranges both the menus and the icons in a much more harmonious way. To activate it, you just have to go to the icon that appears just above to the right, the side of our photo, and select to show us the appearance just added. You will see how all the Word, Excel, Power Point and One Note windows are transformed by changing that old design for the new one. Important changes to consider? Yes, one that will be really useful to all users of the Redmond office suite, such as the shortcut bar. Thanks to it, and as explained from Microsoft, users will be able to add functions that they use a lot, practically on a daily basis, so as not to have to look for them in their respective menus within the applications. That will save us a lot of time going back and forth through the menus since with a simple touch we can record, print, view the document with a predefined zoom or whatever we need. If you want to be part of this Microsoft insider program, with early access to these versions, you can complete the registration and wait for a response from here: you just have to leave your data and indicate which products you are interested in. Obviously, for this case, you need to mark Office.