Notability and FileMaker get updated and add native support …

There are few applications that must be updated natively to the new Macs with M1. But there are still new updates and that is always appreciated by the developers who do not give up in their efforts so that their applications always work in the best of ways. Notability and FileMaker They are two of those who do not want their functions to be left behind. That is why in their new versions they are made compatible with M1.

Notability and FileMaker with at least 50% improvement in speed

FileMarker

Apple’s subsidiary Claris announced the release of FileMaker version 19.3. With several new features, including native Apple Silicon support, resulting in a improved performance on Mac with the M1 chip.

Both FileMaker Pro and FileMaker Server versions are the first universal low-code macOS binaries that ensure optimized performance on Apple Silicon computers while offering faster speed on Intel-based Mac computers.

Likewise Microsoft Edge for Windows replaces Internet Explorer 11 (IE11), which eliminates potential security issues and ensures full FileMaker extensibility on Windows.

They have also been added significant server improvements: introduction of the most popular Linux distribution in the world, Ubuntu; The return of an improved log viewer.

Notability

The popular note-taking app Notability has also been updated today with native support for Apple Silicon and M1 chip. Which results in up to 50% faster performance when running the application on a Mac M1 compared to an Intel-based Mac. Notability allows users to create handwritten digital notes with audio, which is useful for conferences and more.

Current Notability users on iPad can download the Mac version for free on the Mac App Store. New users can buy Notability for € 9.99 and use Notability on your Mac, iPad and iPhone with a single purchase.

It is an application that deserves and is well worth it if you are one of those who always need to be taking notes or notes. I started using it on the iPad and being able to synchronize everything written on the different devices for a single payment, it’s great.