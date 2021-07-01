Nokia could make the jump to HarmonyOS: why?

Announced in mid-2019, HarmonyOS didn’t seem, at first, to gain much traction. There was a moment, with the veto of Huawei by the US government, which prevented the Chinese manufacturer from continuing to use Google services (a key element of Android), in which we thought that Huawei would step on the accelerator with its own operating system, but not It took a while to see that it would not be the case, when Huawei was left with a trimmed version of Android instead of following the path of HarmonyOS. We almost came to think that his story was over before he was one year old..

However, in the end it was not like that, in October of last year HarmonyOS 2.0 was presented, and just a few weeks ago the Chinese technology company began the deployment of its operating system, repeating its invitation to other Chinese manufacturers to make the leap to its platform. Something that a few years ago could be uninteresting for them, but that with the tension between the Chinese and American governments, is emerging as a more attractive option, since it avoids the risks associated with a veto by the United States, which affects its dependency on android.

So far, Huawei’s offer does not seem to have penetrated too much among other manufacturers, perhaps wary of becoming dependent on an operating system created by a company that is its direct competition. However, and as we can read in Gizchina, this could be about to change, as some analysts suggest that Nokia could make the leap to HarmonyOS 2.0 with its X60 series. A rumor that some voices see as not very credible, but that makes sense and that, therefore, deserves to be valued.

The answers that see the leap from Nokia to HarmonyOS unlikely seem to understand it in a global key, that is, that it would be a transition by Nokia to abandon Android, implying that a company can only use the same operating system on all its devices , when this is not the case, and we have the proof in the Windows Phone terminals that several manufacturers marketed, simultaneously to their Android devices. What’s more, it is not only possible, it also makes all the sense in the world..

On the other hand, and although the bilateral relations between China and the United States have relaxed a bit since the departure of Donald Trump from the White House, the tension between both powers is still very present, and it does not seem that this will change in the short term. . Could the US administration veto other Chinese manufacturers? Well, this is a possibility that we cannot rule out, and if it happens, the adoption of HarmonyOS by these can contribute to the popularization of this operating system in China.

Now let’s remember that China is one of the largest markets in the world and therefore all manufacturers want to have a good position in it. We have already seen, for years, how Apple has had to do some contortion exercises in order not to lose the good position it has in it, and this is just one example. And if in the medium term having terminals with HarmonyOS is a good way to achieve this, it would be absurd for Nokia, or any other manufacturer, not to try.

And yes, that at this point Nokia already made the leap of betting on HarmonyOS may seem a very daring measure, and in reality it is, but let’s not forget that we are talking about a terribly competitive sector, in which companies that were big yesterday have now or almost disappeared (precisely Nokia is a good example of this), and in which sometimes risky decisions have to be made (of controlled risk, of course).

Yet we will have to wait to see if the rumor is confirmed or, on the contrary, we will never hear from it again, but today it makes a lot of sense that, even keeping practically all its catalog linked to Android, Nokia decides to give HarmonyOS a chance, even if it is only in certain markets, such as China, mainly.

And if we look back, and remember that we are talking about Nokia, it would make even more sense. At the end of the day, its commitment to stay on Symbian instead of making the leap to Android after the arrival of smartphones, that is, its lack of adaptability to a changing market, was what made it go from being one from the most successful manufacturers in the world to practically irrelevance, until it is bought by Microsoft. Not making the leap to Android at the time was a big mistake, making the leap now to HarmonyOS could be a great success.