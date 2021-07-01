NickWatch: this is the first Nickelodeon watch designed to communicate to parents and children

A television network, or a franchise of well-known characters, is always a good claim to attract the attention of the little ones, who tend to look at series and cartoon movies with dazzled eyes. And within that plot, Nickelodeon is one of those that has in its portfolio a whole collection of incredibly well-known names, such as “Spongebob” or the ninja turtles, which does not matter how many years pass they are still one of the most followed characters.

NickWatch box contents. Nickelodeon

So Nickelodeon, in collaboration with the Israeli company Watchinu, has reached an agreement to manufacture a new smartwatch designed exclusively for the little ones in the house. A smart watch that can be worn on the wrist to not only know the time, but also access a whole series of data and activities that seek to instill in them the idea of ​​leading a healthy life.

Connecting parents and children

This NickWatch is designed as a device that will not only mark the hours for the little ones, but also as a method of rapid communication with parents and other approved contacts. Indeed, one of its strengths is that the clock serves the smallest as a filter to decide who can communicate with them or not. Both when receiving or sending calls, as well as reading the messages that appear on the screen or interacting.

NickWatch. Nickelodeon

All NickWatch activity is carried out through an official application that will have a valuable map where we can check the location of each of our children, in case it is necessary to pick them up to know where they are. As if these functions were few, the watch comes with all the cargo of famous characters from the television channel that we could expect: spheres of SpongeBob, the ninja turtles and all the other protagonists of their most well-known franchises.

Official application of the NickWatch. Nickelodeon

This NickWatch too it will include filters for photographs, sound effects when moving the clock and even musical instruments that we can make sound simply by moving our hands to the wind. As if it were magic. In addition, conversations via chat will be activated with parents and with the passage of time the firm promises that there will be periodic updates with new games, stickers and sound effects “Nickelodeon brand”. At the moment this NickWatch is an advertisement with images that show us what its design and even the contents of the box will be like, with a charging base that is dimly lit at night and two straps. There is no official date, although from ViacomCBS Networks Iberia They point to the year 2022 as the time when we can buy it.

